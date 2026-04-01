L.A. County student homelessness has surged, study finds. Here’s what the numbers show

Students head to class in San Fernando on March 24. New UCLA studies say student homelessness spiked over a single school year in Los Angeles County.

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The number of homeless students in Los Angeles County is surging, with thousands more unhoused in the span of a single school year.

The number of students experiencing homelessness in the county rose by 28% — from 47,689 in the 2022-23 school year to 61,249 in 2023-24 — according to a pair of studies from the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools. It is the largest increase the county has experienced in the last five years, according to researchers.

The spike exceeded California’s homeless student rate, which rose by 16% for the same school year from 246,480 to 286,853.

The increase is due to several factors, including a shortage of affordable housing and a lack of federal funding for school districts, that disproportionately affect communities of color in which students are already struggling with economic hardship.

“A shortage of housing, economic instability and other barriers [are] making access to housing more difficult, just as important temporary funding streams and policies supporting access to housing are expiring,” said Mayra Cazares-Minero, a research analyst at the UCLA center and one of the authors of the research briefs.

Researchers say tracking and addressing youth homelessness is further complicated by L.A. County’s vast education system, which includes 80 school districts and 371 charter schools.

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For the record: A previous version of this article said that LAUSD’s enrollment was more than 1 million students. It is 392,654.

The Los Angeles Unified School District alone enrolls 392,654 students, making it the second-largest district in the nation.

To get a better understanding of this system and to identify statewide trends in youth homelessness, researchers analyzed state and county data, as well as patterns at the 10 school districts in L.A. County with the highest proportion of students facing homelessness.

“Research data in the briefs shows that, over the past five years, the number of students experiencing homelessness has increased within every racial and ethnic group — except Filipino students,” the study authors wrote.

Latino and Black students also were more likely to experience homelessness in Los Angeles County, according to researchers.

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Almost 76% of the county’s students experiencing homelessness were Latino in the 2023-24 school year, compared to 72% statewide. Black students made up another 12% of the county’s total for the same year, the data showed.

Researchers found that Latino students faced myriad challenges, including immigration issues, English proficiency and unstable housing that is linked to their parents’ employment status.

In the 2023–24 school year, migrant students accounted for 2.7% of California’s homeless student population — double the national share among homeless students reported the previous year, according to the study.

“These statistics align with the finding that [Latino] students disproportionately experience homelessness,” the study read in part. “Research consistently highlights that factors such as immigration status, English language proficiency, employment, and socioeconomic status are closely linked to rates of housing insecurity among [Latino] families in California.”

The research brief identified 10 school districts in the county with the highest rates of student homelessness, with the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District and Wilsona School District being the top two.

Three of the top five school districts with the highest proportion of homeless students are in the San Gabriel Valley.

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“The concentration of student homelessness in specific regions —particularly in the East and San Gabriel Valley — suggests that homelessness is not evenly distributed across Los Angeles County and is shaped by localized factors such as housing costs, community disinvestment, and service gaps,” Joseph Bishop, executive director and co-founder of the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools, said in a written statement.

In another study, researchers interviewed school-based homeless liaisons — staff tasked with supporting unhoused youth — and county officials at five school districts to examine how they go about identifying and providing support to students and their families facing homelessness.

Adriana Jaramillo Castillo, a research analyst at the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools and one of the authors of the studies, said schools serve as a connection point to services and resources for students.

“School district homeless liaisons play a central role in connecting families to assistance, ensuring academic accommodations, and navigating policy requirements,” she wrote in the study. “Yet, their challenges are compounded by under-resourced systems, evolving administrative priorities, and persistent inequities in access and support, especially for students from disproportionately impacted backgrounds.”

Researchers found that families often avoid telling school officials that they’re experiencing homelessness due to stigma and fears of child welfare or immigration enforcement. Some families have a narrow definition of what it means to be homeless. Some of those families, researchers say, “double-up,” sharing a home with relatives or other families. Researchers said that leads to confusion about eligibility.

Siloed student data systems and platforms further hinder that verification process, while limited federal funding forces many districts to rely on short-term grants and donations.

Researchers found that homeless liaisons often have to cross-check a patchwork of systems to confirm a student’s eligibility and status.

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The studies recommend that school districts take a more proactive approach in identifying students and their families experiencing homelessness and improve coordination by integrating data systems, among other measures.

“On a larger scale it is unclear how California — or the nation as a whole — will continue to support students experiencing homelessness, especially as numbers continue to rise while funding and focus is fading,” Bishop said. “It is essential that California and Los Angeles County take urgent, coordinated action to address homelessness among the youth.”