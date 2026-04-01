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SoCal man complained about girlfriend’s cooking. She cut his throat, buried him under staircase

Two headshots, one of a woman and one of a man
Trista Ann Spicer was convicted and sentenced to prison for the killing of her boyfriend Eric Israel Mercado after the two argued over a dinner she cooked.
(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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  • Trista Spicer was convicted of murdering her boyfriend and burying him under a staircase. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
  • The murder was discovered after Spicer’s new boyfriend found out about the killing and alerted police.

A San Bernardino woman who killed her boyfriend and then hid his body inside a “makeshift tomb” underneath a staircase was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

The victim’s body, and the murder, remained hidden for nearly eight years until the woman’s new boyfriend found out about the killing and turned her over to police, according to testimony in court.

San Bernardino police discovered the body of Eric Israel Mercado, 42, on Aug. 23, 2022, after receiving a tip of human remains in the 1400 block of East Davidson Street, police said in a statement at the time.

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Inside the home, police said, they found what appeared to be a “makeshift tomb” where Mercado’s body was located. His former girlfriend, Trista Spicer, 43 at the time, was arrested and charged with the murder.

Mercado was believed to have lived with Spicer at the time but was reported missing by his family in 2014.

During the trial, Spicer’s new boyfriend, Waylan Gentry, testified that Spicer admitted to him that she had killed Mercado, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

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Gentry testified that Spicer told him she had struck Mercado with a frying pan, and cut his throat with a box cutter while he slept on a love seat. He also testified that Gentry said Mercado had beaten her several times.

After eight years on the run, a man wanted for a 2017 Anaheim murder has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County to face special-circumstances murder charges. Anaheim Police homicide detectives took custody of Humberto Rodriguez Martinez upon his return to the United States, marking a major milestone in a long-running investigation. This case reflects years of persistent, determined work by our detectives, who never stopped pursuing justice for the victim and his family. We also thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for filing and prosecuting this case, and for their continued partnership throughout the extradition process.

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SoCal love triangle murder suspect extradited after 8 years on the run in Mexico

A man accused of ambushing and stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend to death has been extradited to Orange County after eight years on the run in Mexico, authorities said.

Spicer had been talking to Gentry about moving to Illinois but told Gentry she first needed to “get rid” of her boyfriend, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

Later, Spicer would tell him she had buried Mercado under the stairs.

Gentry testified he doubted the claim but reached out to police after his mother urged him to.

Spicer pleaded not guilty to the charge. She testified that, on the night of the slaying, Mercado became angry with the beans and meat she cooked. He threw it at her and ordered her to sit naked on a couch, according to the San Bernardino Sun. When he ordered her to get him coffee, she instead grabbed a skillet, beat him in the head and then sliced his throat, the paper reported.

As part of her defense, three former friends of Mercado testified during the trial that they believed Mercado was violent, and they often avoided him.

Spicer was convicted of second-degree murder in November, according to filings.

According to court records, her attorneys have filed to appeal her conviction.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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