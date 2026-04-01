SoCal man complained about girlfriend’s cooking. She cut his throat, buried him under staircase

Trista Ann Spicer was convicted and sentenced to prison for the killing of her boyfriend Eric Israel Mercado after the two argued over a dinner she cooked.

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A San Bernardino woman who killed her boyfriend and then hid his body inside a “makeshift tomb” underneath a staircase was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

The victim’s body, and the murder, remained hidden for nearly eight years until the woman’s new boyfriend found out about the killing and turned her over to police, according to testimony in court.

San Bernardino police discovered the body of Eric Israel Mercado, 42, on Aug. 23, 2022, after receiving a tip of human remains in the 1400 block of East Davidson Street, police said in a statement at the time.

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Inside the home, police said, they found what appeared to be a “makeshift tomb” where Mercado’s body was located. His former girlfriend, Trista Spicer, 43 at the time, was arrested and charged with the murder.

Mercado was believed to have lived with Spicer at the time but was reported missing by his family in 2014.

During the trial, Spicer’s new boyfriend, Waylan Gentry, testified that Spicer admitted to him that she had killed Mercado, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

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Gentry testified that Spicer told him she had struck Mercado with a frying pan, and cut his throat with a box cutter while he slept on a love seat. He also testified that Gentry said Mercado had beaten her several times.

Spicer had been talking to Gentry about moving to Illinois but told Gentry she first needed to “get rid” of her boyfriend, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

Later, Spicer would tell him she had buried Mercado under the stairs.

Gentry testified he doubted the claim but reached out to police after his mother urged him to.

Spicer pleaded not guilty to the charge. She testified that, on the night of the slaying, Mercado became angry with the beans and meat she cooked. He threw it at her and ordered her to sit naked on a couch, according to the San Bernardino Sun. When he ordered her to get him coffee, she instead grabbed a skillet, beat him in the head and then sliced his throat, the paper reported.

As part of her defense, three former friends of Mercado testified during the trial that they believed Mercado was violent, and they often avoided him.

Spicer was convicted of second-degree murder in November, according to filings.

According to court records, her attorneys have filed to appeal her conviction.