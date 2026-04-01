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Woman in critical condition after stabbing in downtown L.A.; suspect arrested

Police standing in a street
The stabbing was reported Tuesday in the area of Hope Street and Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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A woman in downtown Los Angeles was hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday after police say she was stabbed in the neck in a random attack.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Hope Street and Olympic Boulevard, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said. The crime took place a few blocks from Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live.

Prosecutors said the woman is over 70 years old. Emergency responders took her to a local hospital, where she remained in critical but stable condition, Lee said.

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Police quickly identified a suspect in the attack as Kenneth Gibson, 39. Police did not disclose whether Gibson had a criminal record.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended him in the vicinity of the stabbing, authorities said.

Prosecutors filed a felony complaint charging Gibson with attempted murder. The court document alleges he used a sharp object and inflicted great bodily harm on the victim.

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Court records show Gibson has multiple prior convictions, including robbery, and was on parole at the time of the attack.

Bail has been set at more than $2 million, and he faces a potential life sentence if convicted, according to the complaint.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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