Spencer Pratt is sharing a Miami sound machine ad. It won’t play in L.A.
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- Spencer Pratt’s campaign released a salsa music video targeting Latino voters, but its Miami sound clashes with L.A’.s dominant Mexican musical traditions.
- Mayor Bass leads among Latino voters at 29% to Pratt’s 16%, yet 27% remain undecided — a pivotal opportunity in the mayoral race.
- Both campaigns’ efforts to court Latinos appear superficial, missing authentic engagement with the community’s actual cultural and political concerns.
You know the political silly season is upon us when campaigns start to make fools of themselves trying to court Latino voters.
In the Los Angeles mayoral race, that moment kicked off last week.
On Friday, a social media account called Latinos Por Pratt released an AI-animated music video praising the mayoral candidate and former reality television star Spencer Pratt. It starts with a fit, sunglasses-wearing Pratt rolling a trash bin brimming with detritus and Mayor Karen Bass past a crowd of cheering Angelenos. The Hollywood sign looms in the background as the title “Spencer, Saca La Bassura” flashes on the screen — Spencer, Take Out Trashy Karen, with “Bassura” a play on the mayor’s last name and the Spanish word for “trash.”
Cut to scenes of Bass playing tourist on her infamous trip to Ghana while the Palisades burn. Splice in Pratt dancing with his wife, Heidi Montag, onstage at a street party where onlookers wave a Mexican and a U.S. flag. And because L.A.’s Latino majority is overwhelmingly of Mexican descent, the thing was anchored by a peppy accordion, dramatic guitar plucks and a bold tuba, right? Right?
Uh, no.
L.A. Times/Berkeley IGS poll on L.A. mayor’s race shows incumbent Karen Bass in the lead.
Lyrics such as “Latinos for Pratt we’re singing / Because we’re tired of this dirty beat” play over brassy salsa rhythms that are more Miami and Cuban than L.A., where Latinos are mostly of Mexican and Central American heritage and the soundtrack of the city — corridos tumbados, cumbias, Latin rock and pop — reflect that.
That didn’t stop clueless, mostly non-Latino Pratt fanboys and fangirls from going gaga over it online. Nor did it stop Bass from joining in the we-need-Latino-voters fiesta.
Soon after the video was released, a group called Latinos Con Bass brought out big-name speakers to Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights — state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights head Angélica Salas, Service Employees International Union California President David Huerta — so they could pledge support for the incumbent with all the dutifulness of doctors reminding people to take their flu shot. Bass greeted the crowd with a peppy “¡Sí se puede!” — the standard Latino politico rallying cry for decades but one that’s not so kosher right now given its association with César Chávez, the legendary labor leader whom a New York Times investigation recently revealed to have sexually assaulted teenage girls.
Latinos Con Bass came off as a bunch of establishment types sticking up for one of their own instead of anything organic. But at least we know the track record of those involved. Latinos Por Pratt seems to be just one guy: Adrian E. Alvarez, a Cuban American whose online profile says he splits his time between the Miami area and L.A. If the lawyer by trade — who didn’t respond to numerous requests for comment — was really serious about winning Latino votes for his guy, he would’ve commissioned a corrido instead of a salsa tune. The Mexican ballad form has been trotted out by Angelenos for decades for everything from the tragic deaths of Robert F. Kennedy and Kobe Bryant and his daughter to the capture of sundry narco lords.
Those songwriters got it. Alvarez’s diss track doesn’t. And his use of Cuban Spanish on social media to promote it — carajo, fajame, mi gente — in place of Mexican Spanish equivalents such as güey, éntrale and raza sounds like a guy who doesn’t know South L.A. from South Beach.
But to dismiss “Spencer, Saca La Bassura” as an inauthentic joke is to miss what it says about this political moment. In a year when Latinos nationwide will make or break the Democrats’ effort to win back Congress, they’ll play an even more crucial role in L.A.’s mayoral race.
And it’s the Bass campaign that needs Latinos more than any of her opponents — because there’s no guarantee she’ll get them.
A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released last month and co-sponsored by The Times revealed that 56% of likely voters view the mayor unfavorably, the only candidate to have a majority of those surveyed look negatively on her. She’s the top choice among Latinos — 29%, compared with Pratt’s 16%. But 27% of Latinos remain undecided about whom they want as mayor, the highest percentage of any ethnic group.
Pratt has some name recognition among Latinos as a C-list celebrity, but he’s also a registered Republican who thinks L.A. should coordinate with the Trump administration’s deportation leviathan, a position that’s as popular among Angelenos as rooting for the San Diego Padres. That obviously presents an opportunity for Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who’s running for mayor to the left of Bass — if she can smartly seize it. But Raman represents a district with one of the lowest Latino populations in the city and has yet to make a name for herself across town — no wonder the Berkeley poll found just 9% of Latinos favored her, trailing even Presbyterian pastor Rae Huang.
Those shortcomings should give Bass — whose children are Mexican American and who has worked alongside Latino L.A.’s political establishment for nearly her entire political career — an advantage among Latinos. But all that star wattage didn’t win her the Latino vote four years ago against Rick Caruso. And L.A.’s biggest problems during the mayor’s first term — homelessness, beat-up streets, busted streetlights, President Trump’s immigration deluge — unduly affected the Latino areas of L.A. Even the inferno that engulfed the Palisades led to the loss of thousands of jobs for the nannies, house cleaners and gardeners that kept the neighborhood as pristine as it was.
Bass’ campaign will trumpet all of her supposed accomplishments and trot out endorsements as it did at the Plaza de la Raza event, but she lost the narrative of a healthy L.A. a long time ago.
Pratt — who doesn’t seem to know Los Angeles besides the Westside and television studios — will have to do far more than Bass and Raman to attract Latinos. But by repeatedly referring to the mayor as “Karen Bassura” — a juvenile, obvious insult that nevertheless sticks once you hear it — he’s at least making Spanish a far more constant part of his campaign than his rivals. And Alvarez’s music video, as silly and un-L.A. as it is, speaks to an enthusiasm among at least one Latino Pratt supporter that will most likely remain catchier and more inspired than anything the Bass and Raman campaigns come up with.
Spencer Pratt lost everything in the 2025 wildfires. Now, he’s running for L.A. mayor. Inside the Palisades local’s political pivot and his compulsively readable new memoir.
That reality seems to have already made Bass blink. She responded to “Spencer, Saca La Bassura” on social media a few days later with a photo of people at her Plaza de la Raza rally holding “Latinos Con Bass” signs with the caption “Latinos Con Bass > Ai Latinos.” It was meant as a political flex but came off as insecure posturing. Meanwhile, Latinos Por Pratt just released a teaser for another video, this time featuring Pratt as Batman carting out a clown-faced Bass and Raman as the villainous Two-Face.
Playing, again, to salsa. That’s weak sauce. Can someone try to really get Latino L.A.?
I promise: Sí se puede.
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Ideas expressed in the piece
The “Spencer, Saca La Bassura” music video represents a culturally inauthentic attempt to court Latino voters, employing Miami and Cuban salsa rhythms rather than the corridos tumbados, cumbias, and Latin rock that reflect Los Angeles’ Mexican and Central American majority population.
Adrian E. Alvarez, the Cuban American organizer behind Latinos Por Pratt, demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of South Los Angeles Latino culture by using Cuban Spanish colloquialisms instead of Mexican Spanish equivalents and failing to commission a corrido, a Mexican ballad form that has long resonated with Angelenos for important political and cultural moments.
The Bass campaign’s response through Latinos Con Bass appeared establishment-focused and inorganic rather than grassroots, with speakers delivering endorsements “with all the enthusiasm of doctors reminding people to take their flu shot,” and Bass’ use of “Sí se puede” was tone-deaf given its association with César Chávez following revelations of sexual assault.
Bass’ social media response claiming “Latinos Con Bass > AI Latinos” came across as insecure posturing rather than substantive engagement with Latino voters, while the incumbent’s campaign has lost the narrative on a healthy Los Angeles given ongoing problems with homelessness, infrastructure decay, and the disproportionate impact of Trump’s immigration policies on Latino communities.
Despite the music video’s cultural shortcomings and inauthenticity, Pratt’s campaign is generating more enthusiasm and catchier content among at least some Latino supporters than the competing campaigns of Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who trails significantly with only 9% Latino support according to a UC Berkeley poll.
Different views on the topic
Pratt has emerged as a vocal critic of government fire management practices after losing his home in the Palisades fire, positioning himself as a prominent voice against Mayor Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom’s handling of the disaster that killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 buildings, with supporters rallying behind this stance at a campaign event marking the one-year anniversary of the fire.[1]
As a mayoral candidate, Pratt has pledged to work with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement efforts, including cooperation with ICE, criticizing Bass for what supporters view as chaotic management through her refusal to coordinate with federal officials on immigration enforcement.[2]
While Bass maintains a 29% preference among Latino voters compared to Pratt’s 16%, a significant 27% of Latinos remain undecided, suggesting that Pratt’s policy positions on fire management and immigration enforcement may resonate with voters dissatisfied with the incumbent’s approach to these issues.[1]