Minor arrested in death of 12-year-old L.A. student hit by water bottle

Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa, 12, died from injuries she sustained Feb. 17 in an alleged bullying incident at Reseda Charter High School.

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A juvenile has been arrested in the case of a 12-year-old Reseda girl who died after she was hit in the head with a metal water bottle during an alleged bullying incident at Reseda Charter High School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The juvenile, whose age and gender have not been disclosed, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa, according to a department spokesperson.

Khimberly was injured on campus by another 12-year-old student when she tried to defend her older sister, Sharon, from bullies on Feb. 17, according to her family. In the ensuing fight, she was struck on the head with a metal water bottle, causing severe injuries.

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Khimberly was taken to Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys immediately after the incident, evaluated and then sent home. Three days later, she suffered a “catastrophic medical emergency” and underwent brain surgery at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, family members said.

She was placed in a medically induced coma and died on Feb. 25. The LAPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

“As the baby of our family, she brought a special light and joy into our lives,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page established to help pay for funeral and medical expenses. “She loved her family, music, volleyball, walks with her two beloved dogs, and had many dreams for the future.”

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Last month, her family took legal action against the Los Angeles Unified School District, alleging that school officials failed to investigate reports of bullying, adequately supervise student interactions or implement effective safety measures.

The family’s attorney, Robert Glassman, said in a statement Friday that the arrest is a step toward accountability but does not equate to justice or answer the larger question of how the bullying was allowed to happen. He said it’s important to take a hard look at what the adults in charge knew and why meaningful action wasn’t taken sooner.

“Schools have a legal duty to protect the children in their care, and when there are warning signs of escalating violence, intervention is not optional — it’s required,” said Glassman of the law firm Panish Shea Ravipudi. “This tragedy demands a full and transparent investigation, not just into the individuals involved, but into the systems that failed this child.”

At a news conference announcing the legal claim, Khimberly’s mother, Elma Chuquipa Sanchez, said her daughter had wanted to become a doctor when she grew up.

“She would always tell me that she would take care of me,” Sanchez said, wiping away tears.

In a wrongful-death claim, Khimberly’s family alleged that the district failed to take action after Sanchez reported that both her daughters were repeated victims of bullying on campus. Glassman said the same group of students had bullied other kids and attacked another female student in the weeks leading up to the water bottle incident.

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The claim is a necessary precursor to filing a lawsuit against a public entity. LAUSD rejected the claim on March 18, a formality that gives the family six months to sue the district in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The district referred a request for comment on the arrest to the LAPD on Thursday. A spokesperson previously said the district does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Times staff writers Stacy Perman and Ruben Vives contributed to this report.