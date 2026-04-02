Advertisement
California

Intense Santa Ana winds and damaging gusts to pound Southern California this weekend

People in swan boats at Echo Lake Park
The National Weather Service says Santa Ana winds are expected to pound parts of Southern California, starting Friday. Above, people enjoy the swan boats at Echo Lake Park on Sunday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Santa Ana winds are expected to pummel Southern California this weekend with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph in some areas.
  • A high-wind warning has been issued for the western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor on Friday.
  • Forecasters expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s, but say the weekend Santa Ana event will be mostly ‘run-of-the-mill’ with minimal fire threat.

Santa Ana winds are expected to pound Southern California this weekend, from Friday through Saturday.

Offshore winds are expected to begin ramping up on Friday, ranging from 25 to 45 mph in Los Angeles County with gusts up to 60 mph in some of the mountainous and less populated areas of Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach advisory levels of 45 mph across the western parts of the south coast on Thursday, according to the weather service. By the early afternoon, winds of 40 to 50 mph were developing across the Antelope Valley and the foothills.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Ventura County could see wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph, and isolated gusts of 40 mph, starting in the mid-morning and tapering off later in the afternoon.

In San Diego County, winds could reach around 20 to 40 mph on Friday, with high temperatures expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s in the coastal valleys, according to the weather service.

“It’s for the most part, a run-of-the-mill Santa Ana event,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford said. “It’s gusty but probably not going to be all that impactful.”

Advertisement

A high-wind warning has been issued by the weather service for the western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor, including the communities of Malibu Bowl, Warm Springs, Mill Creek and Acton, from Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Northeast winds between 25 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected in the corridor.

The winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages, according to the weather service. Travel could also be difficult for vehicles. People have been advised to stay in the lower levels of their homes, avoid windows, watch for falling debris and tree limbs, and use caution if they want to drive.

Temperatures are expected to be warm over the weekend, ranging in the 70s to mid-80s even along the coast, the weather service said. Relative humidities are also expected to be low on Saturday.

There isn’t expected to be any big fire danger, although small grass fires could spark as a result of the wind event.

“We have enough moisture in our plants and fuels,” Wofford said. “We’re not expecting anything too big at this point. We need a couple more months of dry before we start worrying about that.”

Advertisement

The weather service recommends that if you’re driving, leave extra time, as winds will be gusty. The agency also recommends people tie down things to their cars, secure outdoor items and avoid creating sparks.

More to Read

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement