Two dead in Pomona police pursuit stemming from domestic violence call

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A domestic violence call in Pomona escalated into a deadly police pursuit Wednesday night, leaving two people dead and a man in custody, authorities said.

Officers responded at approximately 9:33 p.m. to a reported domestic violence incident in the 400 block of East 10th Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The man returned to the home in a truck as officers were speaking with the alleged victim, driving recklessly and intentionally striking a parked patrol vehicle, police said.

The driver then fled, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit. The chase continued south on Garey Avenue, where the driver collided with another vehicle near the intersection with County Road.

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The Times has requested video of the pursuit.

Both occupants of the second vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver of the truck as Marshall Judson, 31, of Pomona. Officers took him into custody following the crash. Investigators later discovered a firearm and additional firearm components inside his vehicle. Authorities also noted that Judson’s driver’s license was invalid.

Officials said this was not the first time officers had been called to the home.

“Last night was the second time we responded to that house for a domestic violence call,” said Aly Mejia, public information officer of the Pomona Police Department.

Officers responding to the initial call made no arrests after determining that no crime was committed at the home, Mejia said.

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The identities of the two crash victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

Judson has been booked on multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, driving under the influence, felony evasion, driving without a valid license, and firearm-related offenses, according to authorities.