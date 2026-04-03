Springs fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

The Springs fire is burning near Moreno Valley and Perris in Riverside County and has forced evacuations.

Here is what to know:

Evacuations

Fire officials requested mandatory evacuations for a large area north of Ramona Expressway and east of Lake Perris on Friday afternoon. Moreno Valley residents south of John F. Kennedy Drive were also under mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents north of John F. Kennedy Drive and west of Sinclair Street and Redlands Boulevard were under an evacuation warning as of 1 p.m.

Here is a full list of evacuations by zone:

Orders

MOE-0507

MOE-0747

MOE-0745

MOE-0641

MOE-0746

MOE-0744

RVC-0825

MOE-0823

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Warnings

MOE-0506

MOE-0633

MOE-0639

MOE-0638

MOE-0743

MOE-0822

Road closures

Officials closed down Gilman Springs Road from Alessandro Road to Bridge Street.

Evacuation shelter

Valley View High School at 13135 Nason St. in Moreno Valley.