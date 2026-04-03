Springs fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters
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The Springs fire is burning near Moreno Valley and Perris in Riverside County and has forced evacuations.
Here is what to know:
Evacuations
- Fire officials requested mandatory evacuations for a large area north of Ramona Expressway and east of Lake Perris on Friday afternoon. Moreno Valley residents south of John F. Kennedy Drive were also under mandatory evacuation orders.
- Residents north of John F. Kennedy Drive and west of Sinclair Street and Redlands Boulevard were under an evacuation warning as of 1 p.m.
Here is a full list of evacuations by zone:
Orders
- MOE-0507
- MOE-0747
- MOE-0745
- MOE-0641
- MOE-0746
- MOE-0744
- RVC-0825
- MOE-0823
Warnings
- MOE-0506
- MOE-0633
- MOE-0639
- MOE-0638
- MOE-0743
- MOE-0822
Road closures
Officials closed down Gilman Springs Road from Alessandro Road to Bridge Street.
Evacuation shelter
Valley View High School at 13135 Nason St. in Moreno Valley.