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Springs fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

A firefighting hand crew battling a wind-driven Springs fire.
(OnScene.TV)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow

The Springs fire is burning near Moreno Valley and Perris in Riverside County and has forced evacuations.

Here is what to know:

Evacuations

  • Fire officials requested mandatory evacuations for a large area north of Ramona Expressway and east of Lake Perris on Friday afternoon. Moreno Valley residents south of John F. Kennedy Drive were also under mandatory evacuation orders.
  • Residents north of John F. Kennedy Drive and west of Sinclair Street and Redlands Boulevard were under an evacuation warning as of 1 p.m.

Here is a full list of evacuations by zone:

Orders

  • MOE-0507
  • MOE-0747
  • MOE-0745
  • MOE-0641
  • MOE-0746
  • MOE-0744
  • RVC-0825
  • MOE-0823
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Warnings

  • MOE-0506
  • MOE-0633
  • MOE-0639
  • MOE-0638
  • MOE-0743
  • MOE-0822

Road closures

Officials closed down Gilman Springs Road from Alessandro Road to Bridge Street.

Evacuation shelter

Valley View High School at 13135 Nason St. in Moreno Valley.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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