Typhus from fleas hits record level in L.A.:  Where the hot spots are and how to protect yourself

Fleas, seen in a sample dish, carry strains of bacteria in their feces that can cause typhus in other animals and humans.

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Attention pet parents: Los Angeles County is reporting a record number of flea-borne typhus cases.

Public health officials are warning pet owners to take precautions for themselves and their four-legged family members. Fret not: There are several simple precautions you can take to prevent a flea-borne typhus infection.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department identified 220 cases of flea-borne typhus last year, a stark increase over the 187 cases in 2024.

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Of the total number of cases in 2025, nearly 9 out of 10 people infected with typhus required hospitalization, according to public health officials.

Flea-borne typhus is caused by the bacterium Rickettsia typhi. Fleas become infected when they bite infected animals such as rats, stray cats or opossums, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once infected, the flea spreads the disease to humans when flea feces is rubbed into cuts or scrapes on the skin or the eyes.

The number of typhus cases in the county has increased since 2021, when there were 141 recorded cases, rising to 171 in 2022. There was a slight decrease in 2023 with 124 cases, but the number picked back up in 2024.

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Typhus hot spots in Los Angeles County

Cases have been reported across Los Angeles County, but authorities identified three localized outbreaks in 2025.

The outbreaks occurred in central Los Angeles, Santa Monica and the unincorporated neighborhood of Willowbrook near Compton, according to public health officials.

Why last year’s numbers matter today

Typhus cases occur year-round but tend to peak during the late summer and fall months because the warmer weather increases flea activity.

Who is at risk of contracting flea-borne typhus

Everyone is at risk of contracting typhus.

The ages of the people infected in Los Angeles in 2025 ranged from 1 to 85, according to public health officials.

People who live outdoors or in housing infested with rats or other rodents face a high risk of contracting the disease, according to public health officials.

How to protect yourself and your pet

Often, people are exposed to the disease when infected fleas are carried indoors on pets or other animals.

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Fleas that spread typhus are commonly found on stray animals, rodents and other wildlife, according to public health officials.

What you can do to protect yourself and your pets:



Use flea control year-round on your pets.

Don’t feed or pet stray animals.

Don’t attract wildlife to your property; ensure the lids of your trash bins are closed and block any entry or hiding points. Avoid leaving pet food outside.

What to do if you contract typhus

Symptoms appear within one to two weeks after becoming infected.

Flea-borne typhus infection symptoms include fever, headache, chills, body aches and a rash on or around the chest, sides and back.

The disease is treatable with antibiotics, and early diagnosis helps prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

It’s uncommon to die from flea-borne typhus, but it has occurred in Los Angeles County. In 2022, three people died of the disease; all were adults with underlying conditions.

If you have any of the typhus symptoms, reach out to your healthcare provider right away.

