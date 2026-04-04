Man convicted of murdering his girlfriend four years ago at El Segundo hotel. Her body was never found

Anna Laura Costa Porsborg, shown here with her mother, Erbena Costa, traveled to Los Angeles last Christmas with her boyfriend. She vanished, and her boyfriend, Luis Gomes Akay, has been found guilty of murder.

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A man was found guilty Friday of murdering his girlfriend four years ago in an El Segundo hotel room, according to authorities.

Luis Antonio Gomes Akay, 39, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Anna Laura Costa Porsborg, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. A jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching its verdict.

He faces 20 years to life in state prison and is scheduled to appear at an April 27 sentencing hearing, according to the release.

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“For over three years, Anna’s family and friends have waited for justice. Today the jury has spoken, returned its guilty verdict for first-degree murder against this sociopath and justice has arrived,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a news release. “So-called ‘no body’ cases are some of the most difficult to prove because they rely so heavily on circumstantial evidence.”

Anna Laura Costa Porsborg vanished in December 2022 and is presumed dead. Her boyfriend, Luis Gomes Akay, was found guilty of her murder. (Erbena Costa)

On Christmas Eve in 2022, Gomes Akay and Porsborg checked into a hotel in El Segundo after traveling from New Jersey, according to the release. They visited several locations in Los Angeles.

On Dec. 27, 2022, the couple got into an argument after they went to a bowling alley, according to the release. Porsborg wasn’t seen or heard from again. Gomes Akay was seen two days later dragging a large suitcase from the hotel.

Cellphone and GPS evidence showed Gomes Akay driving to the Angeles National Forest, where he was for an hour, according to the release. He went back to the hotel and reported his girlfriend missing.

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Gomes Akay was “controlling, jealous and possessive,” according to the release. Witnesses flew from Brazil to testify that his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Ana Claudia Dos Santos, went missing in Brazil after breaking up with him. Her body was also never found.

Two of Gomes Akay’s friends testified during the trial that he often said, “no body, no crime,” according to the release.