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Firefighters contain Southern California brush fires fueled by Santa Ana winds

The Riverside County Fire Department monitors the Springs fire along Ryder Way in the Rancho Belago housing development
The Riverside County Fire Department monitors the Springs fire along Ryder Way in the Rancho Belago housing development on Friday in Moreno Valley.
(Gary Coronado/For The Times)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Noah Goldberg and Ruben Vives
0:00 0:00

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  • California’s largest wildfire this year, the 4,176-acre Springs Fire in Riverside County, was 95% contained as of Saturday night with no structures burned or injuries reported.
  • Santa Ana winds up to 50 mph fueled Friday’s rapid spread, but firefighters prevented overnight growth.
  • Evacuation orders for areas impacted by the Springs fire have been lifted.

The largest wildfire in California this year is no longer growing, fire officials said Saturday.

The Riverside County Springs fire, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds up to 50 mph on Friday, did not grow overnight, with firefighters battling the blaze on the ground and aircraft dropping water from above, according to Terra Fernandez, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside.

“We have a pretty good hold on it,” said Fernandez.

The fire calmed down overnight due to calming winds and increased humidity, which slowed growth. Firefighter hand crews were on the ground cutting fire lines to help contain the blaze.

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As of Saturday night , the 4,176-acre fire was 95% contained, according to Cal Fire. No people have been injured and no structures have burned, Fernandez said.

All evacuations orders and warnings have since been lifted, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials said crews planned to work through the night and into Sunday to monitor and patrol the fire perimeter.

In Los Angeles County, the Crown fire, which has burned 385 acres southwest of Acton and also broke out Friday, was 95% contained as of Saturday night.

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L.A. County fire officials said crews would continue to work through the night.

The Springs fire was first reported about 11 a.m. Friday near the 15900 block of Gilman Springs Road, fire officials said. It was driven by strong easterly Santa Ana winds of 30 to 40 mph.

The fire forced evacuations and closures, with Moreno Valley College announcing it would be closed Friday and Saturday.

Bridgett Hollier, who lives on Andalusian Court in Moreno Valley, said she could feel the heat from the fire and see the flames licking at the mountains from her house, though she was not under an evacuation order.

But firefighters worked quickly to keep hers and her neighbors’ properties safe, she said.

“It was very stressful because it came right behind my house,” she said. “The little area beyond the walking trail right behind my house was on fire.”

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Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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