Crash of Honda SUV and street-sweeper truck in Playa del Rey ends in fatality

The driver of a Honda SUV was declared dead after colliding with a city street-sweeping truck near LAX, according to police.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At least one person is dead following a crash between a Honda SUV and a Los Angeles County street-sweeping truck Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Vista Del Mar and West Imperial Highway in Playa Del Rey near Los Angeles International Airport. According to police, the Public Works street-sweeping truck was traveling south on Vista Del Mar on its scheduled route when a northbound SUV collided with it head-on.

Video from newsgathering service OnScene.TV shows the truck’s hood lifted and the front of the SUV crushed from the collision.

Advertisement

The driver of the SUV, described only as a Latino male, died at the scene. Police could not confirm if the driver was under the influence or had suffered a medical emergency.

The county employee was treated at the scene and transferred to a hospital, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department told The Times. That person’s condition is unknown, the department added.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.