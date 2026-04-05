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Easter egg hunters reportedly come across possible human skull in Long Beach

Police are seen behind police tape and plants next to a white tent.
Police investigate the site in Long Beach where possible human remains were discovered on Sunday.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
Staff Writer Follow

Authorities were investigating after the discovery Sunday afternoon of possible human remains at a Long Beach park as visitors gathered to celebrate Easter.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call around 5 p.m. at DeForest Park after a possible small skull was found by someone searching for Easter eggs in the area, KTLA 5 reported.

The Police Department did not provide further details Sunday night on who made the gruesome discovery.

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Further information about the possible remains, including how long they had been at the park, was not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office responded to the scene following the discovery, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

DeForest Park runs along the L.A. River and features a large wetland area with nature trails. Other public amenities include sports courts, playgrounds and a community center.

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Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

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