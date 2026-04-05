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Tori Spelling and four of her children injured in car crash

Tori Spelling smiles in a silver top.
Actor Tori Spelling and seven children were injured in a crash Thursday in Temecula.
(JB Lacroix / WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
Staff Writer Follow
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Actor Tori Spelling and seven children were injured after being involved in an accident Thursday in Temecula.

Spelling and all the children were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for injuries, according to NBC News and multiple reports.

She is the mother of four of the children traveling in the SUV she was driving when it was struck by another vehicle that was allegedly speeding and ran a red light.

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The Riverside County Sheriff’s office told People in a statement Sunday that deputies responded to a crash at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Temecula, 80 miles outside of Los Angeles.

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Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott sell in Malibu

Sliding doors lead to decks, an outdoor fireplace and sitting areas. The gated lot has a chicken coop, a horse corral, an organic garden and fruit trees.

The drivers and passengers were evaluated at the scene, and no arrests were made. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Spelling is the daughter of the TV producer Aaron Spelling and is best known as a co-star of the 1990s hit Fox drama “Beverly Hills, 90210.” She is the mother of five children, Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott.

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In 2011, Spelling was involved in a crash with her children in a vehicle that she said was prompted by paparazzi. Spelling was pregnant at the time of the incident, and her oldest two children were in the car. “Paparazzi chased me w/the kids 2school,” she wrote in a post on Twitter. “I was trying to get away from him and had a pretty big accident. Took down whole wall of school.”

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Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

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