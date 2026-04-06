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E-bike battery starts fire inside San José apartment, killing 1

San José Fire Department responded to a fire that tragically resulted in the death of one adult individual.
On April 3, the San José Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment on Norwalk Dr., which tragically resulted in the death of one adult individual. The fire started with something many people have in their homes: a rechargeable battery device.
(San José Fire Department)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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  • A faulty e-bike battery started a fire in a San José apartment, killing one resident who tried to extinguish the flames.
  • Lithium-ion battery smoke becomes thick and toxic within seconds, posing life-threatening risks even to trained firefighters.
  • Simple precautions—avoiding unattended charging, unplugging when full, and keeping larger devices away from exits—can prevent deadly battery fires.

One person died in an apartment fire ignited by a faulty e-bike battery in San José last week, authorities said.

Two people were in the apartment around 8:30 a.m. on Friday when the battery in an e-bike began sparking and smoking, starting a fire, the San José Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

One of the people got out of the apartment. The other person stayed behind to try to fight the fire, then quickly emerged and collapsed, the fire department said. Despite a neighbor’s attempt to resuscitate the person, they were pronounced dead after emergency crews took the person to a local hospital.

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The San José Fire Department did not immediately release the victim’s identity.

The smoke produced by lithium-ion batteries becomes thick and toxic, and potentially “within seconds,” the department wrote, to such a degree that “even trained firefighters do not enter smoke-filled environments without proper protective gear and self-contained breathing apparatus.”

Compton, Calif, United States - January 09: Briana Villaverde, a recipient of the now ended California E-bike Incentive program, bikes the LA River bike path on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 in Compton, Calif. (Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

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Electric bikes can be fast and dangerous. Here’s how to stay safe

As electric-bike usage has risen, so have e-bike injuries, and regulations in cities and states throughout the country are rapidly changing.

Lithium-ion batteries have become exceedingly common amid a proliferation of chargeable electronics, including smartphones, laptops, headphones, e-cigarettes, vacuums, e-bikes and virtually countless other devices.

The chemicals inside the batteries can release flammable gases when exposed to high temperatures or physical damage, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, potentially leading to a process known as thermal runaway, in which the battery ignites through a self-sustaining chemical reaction that is impossible to stop until it runs out on its own.

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Signs that a battery is about to fail include swelling, hissing, popping, an unusual odor and excessive heat, according to a New York Division of Homeland Security battery consumer guide. If a battery ignites, the best thing to do is to immediately leave and call 9-1-1.

People are advised to not leave devices charging unattended or while sleeping and to unplug them once they are fully charged. Small devices like phones and headphones should’ve be charged in bed or on a couch, and larger devices like e-bikes shouldn’t be charged near a front door because, if they ignite, the fire could prevent escape.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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