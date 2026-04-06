California parents didn’t like the texts their teen daughter sent to boys; they tortured her to death

Oriana Elias and Vincent Gibbs were sentenced to prison April 2 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.

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A California couple who tortured their teenage daughter to death because of text messages she sent to teenage boys have been sentenced to prison, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

Oriana Elias, 38, and Vincent Gibbs, 39, both of Vallejo, were sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for the August 2021 torture and murder of their 16-year-old daughter, Pearlene Valavala.

“This sentence reflects an unthinkable betrayal by parents who are meant to protect their children from harm,” said Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan J. Hochman. “Pearlene was denied the chance to grow up and become who she was meant to be. There is no punishment that can restore the loss of life.”

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On Aug. 15, 2021, Pearlene collapsed and died in the makeshift bathroom of a trailer that had no running water or electricity, according to prosecutors.

Elias and Gibbs tortured the teen after becoming upset with her for sending inappropriate text messages to teenage boys, according to prosecutors.

“They punished the victim by having her perform strenuous exercises in the hot sun and then beating her with a wooden plank and belt for several hours.”

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The Los Angeles County medical examiner said the cause of death stemmed from the combined effects of physical exertion, environmental heat exposure, blunt trauma and COVID-19 infection.

Prosecutor said the abuse was also witnessed by Pearlene’s sisters, whose parents told them to lie to the police or paramedics about what they had done to the victim.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury found Elias guilty on March 17 of one count of second-degree murder, one felony count of torture, one felony count of child abuse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime. The jury also found true the allegation that Elias caused great bodily injury.

Gibbs was also sentenced that same day. The jury convicted him of one count of second-degree murder, one felony count of torture and one felony count of child abuse. The jury found true the allegation that Gibbs caused great bodily injury and used a weapon in the commission of the crime.

Elias and Gibbs were sentenced on April 2 by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Scott Yang.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Dist. Attys. Suzanna Friedman and Diane Hong of the Family Violence Division, Antelope Valley Branch. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau investigated the case.