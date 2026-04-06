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Spencer Pratt’s move to Santa Barbara County after his Palisades house burned raises eligibility questions in L.A. mayor’s race

Private community of Sandyland Cove in Carpinteria, Calif.
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt listed his mailing address at this private community of Sandyland Cove in Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County, where he moved after losing his home in the Palisades fire last year.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Noah Goldberg and Richard Winton
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CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has acknowledged living in Santa Barbara County after his home was destroyed in the Palisades fire last year, raising questions about his eligibility in the city’s June 2 primary election.

Candidates running for city office were required to be registered to vote in L.A. and to be residents of the city by Jan. 3 in order to be eligible, according to the city clerk’s office.

“I think this brings up the question as to whether Spencer Pratt can satisfy the residency requirement required under the charter to be elected mayor,” said Jessica Levinson, professor of law at Loyola Marymount University.

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Pratt and his campaign staff didn’t respond to repeated inquiries from The Times since last week over his residency.

On Monday, Pratt posted a video on X acknowledging that he has been living at his father’s rental home in Carpinteria, about 12 miles south of Santa Barbara, since losing his home in the Palisades fire.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘I really need to make sure I stay in this ZIP Code in case I run for mayor,’” Pratt said in the video.

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Pratt added that his burned-out lot is still his legal residence and that he recently moved an Airstream trailer to the Palisades lot where he now plans to live.

Pratt and his wife, the reality star and singer Heidi Pratt, both listed a Carpinteria address linked to Pratt’s parents on voter registrations. Pratt listed it as his mailing address, while Heidi listed it as her mailing address and residence.

“We see him frequently. Every month or every other week,” said Samantha Smith, the manager of Delgado’s Mexican Restaurant, which is half a mile from Pratt’s parents’ house.

Spencer Pratt
Spencer Pratt sits at the site of his former home, which burned down in the 2025 Palisades fire.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Pratt goes to the restaurant often enough that Smith said his favorite order is crispy tacos and guacamole, and that he prefers the tequila brand Komos.

Other customers at the Carpinteria restaurant approach Pratt sometimes and congratulate him on his run for mayor in Los Angeles.

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“We’re excited for him,” Smith said.

Pratt is a registered Republican and former reality television star made famous by his role on “The Hills.” Since losing his home in the Palisades fire, he has grown his social media fame as a frequent detractor of Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s management of the blaze and its aftermath. He announced his run for mayor on the first anniversary of the fire.

A poll by the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs released last week had Pratt in second place behind Bass in the primary election, with 40% of voters still undecided. The top two vote-getters in the primary will compete in the Nov. 3 general election unless one candidate wins a majority in June.

Campaign aides to Bass and Los Angeles City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman, who placed third in the UCLA poll, declined to comment.

Sandyland Cove in Carpinteria
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt’s mailing address is a house in the Sandyland Cove community in Carpinteria, Calif.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Loyola Marymount’s Levinson said that rival campaigns might be hesitant to file a suit challenging Pratt’s eligibility.

“This is a political question: Would it look like you’re beating up on somebody who lost their home in a fire?” she asked.

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Even so, Pratt’s decision to live outside of Los Angeles represents a disconnect with his campaign platform, which has criticized the city’s response to the fire, said Maryam Zar, the founder and president of the Palisades Recovery Coalition.

“He is drawing on this sense of urgency to rebuild. If you’re not here and not urgently trying to come back, it sort of detracts from that messaging,” said Zar, who briefly flirted with the idea of running for mayor herself.

The Los Angeles city clerk declined to provide information on Pratt’s residence, saying that candidates’ addresses are confirmed when they file, but can remain confidential.

Voter data records provided to The Times by the political data firm PDI showed that Pratt listed his Palisades address as his residence, but a beachside Carpinteria address as his mailing address. Santa Barbara real estate records show the house was owned by Pratt’s father.

Michael Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk, said that Heidi Pratt was registered to vote in Santa Barbara County.

The records lined up with statements the Pratts have made to the media.

Following the fires, they told outlets that the family had moved closer to Santa Barbara.

“Santa Barbara is very cool,” Spencer Pratt told Parade in June.

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Heidi Pratt told the Independent in May that the family was living in a rental home in Santa Barbara.

Los Angeles has dealt with similar residency issues before.

Former L.A. City Councilmember Richard Alarcon was charged and convicted of perjury and voter fraud for representing a district in the San Fernando Valley that he did not live in.

During the trial, Alarcon argued he was staying in a home five miles from his district because he was renovating his in-district home, which he considered his permanent residence.

An appeals court eventually overturned his conviction in 2016.

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Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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