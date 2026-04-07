Advertisement
California

California man used a pickaxe to kill his teen half-brother with cerebral palsy

Zuberi Kalaikulokahiokalani Sharp in a mugshot.
Zuberi Kalaikulokahiokalani Sharp pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 30.
(Ventura County district attorney’s office)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Zuberi Kalaikulokahiokalani Sharp, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his younger half-brother, Zayde.
  • Prosecutors said the suspect used a pickaxe to commit the crime in December 2024.

A 26-year-old California man has admitted using a pickaxe to kill his younger half-brother with cerebral palsy in Ventura County, according to prosecutors.

Zuberi Kalaikulokahiokalani Sharp pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 30 and admitted to the special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, used a weapon to commit the crime and that the victim — 15-year-old Zayde — was vulnerable, according to the Ventura County district attorney’s office.

Zayde was killed on Dec. 5, 2024, in Newbury Park, authorities said. That night, the boys were alone in a makeshift shed and their uncle went to check on them.

Advertisement

“As he approached he heard a loud ‘thud,’” prosecutors said in a written statement. “When he entered, he saw Sharp standing over Zayde holding a pickaxe.”

Beverly Grove, California-March 8, 2025-A man shot and killed his own brother after he was reportedly seen attacking and choking their elderly mother in her Beverly Grove home. On Friday, Los Angeles police responded to a shooting at a home on the 400 block of North Alfred Street at around 1:25 p.m. Following a family dispute, the suspect, a 61-year-old man, arrived at the home of his 80-year-old mother while armed with a baseball bat, police said. That's when he reportedly began attacking the woman. (KTLA)

California

Man fatally shoots brother who was choking 80-year-old mother in Beverly Grove, police say

A man fatally shot his older brother after witnessing him choke their 80-year-old mother in her home in Beverly Grove, police say.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home in the 400 block of Jeanne Court that night after Zayde’s mother called 911 to report the attack. Upon arriving, the deputies found her holding Zayde in her lap. They also learned Sharp had fled the scene.

Shortly after, deputies responded to reports of a man acting erratically on the football field at Newbury Park High School, about a mile away. When they arrived, they found Sharp without clothes and took him into custody.

Advertisement

“This is an unimaginable tragedy for a family that has already endured so much,” said Senior Deputy Dist. Atty. David Russell, a member of the district attorney’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit who prosecuted the case. “While nothing can undo the loss of Zayde, this resolution spares his loved ones from having to relive these horrific events through a lengthy and painful jury trial.”

Sharp, who remains in custody without bail, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5. He faces 15 years to life in state prison.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement