Crews battle fire at Hollywood’s iconic Magic Castle

Crews are responding to a fire in the attic of the Magic Castle, the iconic Hollywood event venue and world-famous home of the Academy of Magical Arts.

Crews were deployed to the fire at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday and jumped into offensive mode, coordinating roof ventilation, fire suppression and salvage operations on the third floor, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Employees told firefighters that work was being performed on the roof earlier that day and that roofers had been using blowtorches to melt down material, according to reporting from KTLA.

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Aerial news footage showed firefighters walking on the roof of the building, where light smoke was rising through the ceiling.

Paramedics are working to assess several people at the scene, but so far no injuries have been reported, according to the LAFD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.