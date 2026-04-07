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ICE agents in Northern California shoot man after he allegedly tries to run them over

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent vest.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot a man who they say tried to hit an officer with his car in Stanislaus County.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Northern California shot and wounded a man wanted for murder after he allegedly tried to use his vehicle to run over an officer — a claim previously made in several shootings involving the agency.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a written statement that agents conducted a vehicle stop Tuesday in the Stanislaus County city of Patterson to arrest a man wanted in connection with a murder in El Salvador. He alleged the man is a member of 18th Street, one of the largest street gangs in the world.

“As officers approached the car, the wanted gang member weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over,” Lyons said in the statement. “Following their training, our officers fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents and the public.”

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He said the suspect, identified as Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

“The FBI is on the scene,” Lyons said. “This is a developing situation and we will update the public when more information is available.”

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A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security referred The Times to Lyons’ statement.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisting with a shooting involving ICE agents.

“At this time, we can confirm that no local law enforcement was involved in the incident,” the department posted on Facebook. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention.”

The department said the on- and off-ramps on the 5 Freeway at Sperry Avenue were closed and were expected to remain so for the rest of the day.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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