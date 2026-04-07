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Trove of sensitive LAPD records leaked in suspected hack

Two police officers confer in front of LAPD headquarters.
Two police officers confer in front of police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
LIBOR JANY.
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Libor Jany and Richard Winton
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  • A hack of the L.A. city attorney’s office compromised 7.7 terabytes of sensitive LAPD records, including officer personnel files and Internal Affairs documents.
  • The leaked materials contain sensitive discovery documents typically kept private, such as witness names, medical information and unredacted criminal complaints now available online.
  • City and LAPD officials have not publicly acknowledged the breach or clarified whether hackers demanded ransom for withholding the sensitive police data.

A trove of sensitive LAPD records, including officer personnel files and documents from Internal Affairs investigations, are among the materials believed to have been seized by hackers in a breach last month involving the L.A. city attorney’s office.

Some of the records have started surfacing on social media platforms like X. Among the first to post a file from the suspected hack was the account @WhosTheCop, which regularly posts about information related to police accountability.

The account’s administrator said a security researcher first disclosed the breach in a post that had been taken down by Tuesday afternoon.

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It wasn’t immediately clear whether the hackers requested a ransom not to release the information and whether the city paid one.

There has been no public acknowledgment of the hack from city or LAPD officials. A department spokesperson did not immediately provide a response to a request for comment.

Under state law, most police officer records are considered private. If authentic, the disclosure represents a stunning breach of police data. Only rarely do Internal Affairs documents surface in civil lawsuits and criminal cases, and even then they are often heavily redacted.

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In all, according to posts about the data breach, there were 7.7 terabytes of information available for download and more than 337,000 files. The trove included sensitive records turned over as part of discovery in court cases, such as witness names, health information, unredacted criminal complaints and investigative files.

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Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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