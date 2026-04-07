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Man killed girlfriend’s pet rabbit, Momo, tossing him from second-floor window, authorities say

Aug. 2024 photo of the Hall of Justice in downtown in Los Angeles.
A man faces animal cruelty and domestic violence charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend’s two-month-old rabbit in February.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
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  • A North Hollywood man faces animal cruelty and domestic violence charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend’s baby rabbit during a violent outburst.
  • Nikolas Hart, 25, faces up to eight years in prison if convicted on all counts, prosecutors said.

A North Hollywood man has been charged with animal cruelty and domestic violence offenses for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s two-month-old rabbit during a violent outburst in February.

Nikolas Hart, 25, allegedly stomped on the rabbit, Momo, then stuffed him in a trash bag and threw him from the couple’s second-story apartment on Feb. 11, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The rabbit died from blunt force trauma to his chest, abdomen and face, prosecutors said.

Hart also assaulted his girlfriend on previous occasions, according to the district attorney’s office.

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He was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to one felony count of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor charge each of injury to a spouse or cohabitant and attempting to dissuade a victim or witness, and three counts of disobeying a court order to not contact the victim.

A judge set bail at $150,000 and issued a protective order prohibiting Hart from having any animals in his care.

Hart is next due in court April 16. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to eight years in state prison, prosecutors said.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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