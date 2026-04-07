Man killed girlfriend’s pet rabbit, Momo, tossing him from second-floor window, authorities say

A man faces animal cruelty and domestic violence charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend’s two-month-old rabbit in February.

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A North Hollywood man has been charged with animal cruelty and domestic violence offenses for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s two-month-old rabbit during a violent outburst in February.

Nikolas Hart, 25, allegedly stomped on the rabbit, Momo, then stuffed him in a trash bag and threw him from the couple’s second-story apartment on Feb. 11, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The rabbit died from blunt force trauma to his chest, abdomen and face, prosecutors said.

Hart also assaulted his girlfriend on previous occasions, according to the district attorney’s office.

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He was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to one felony count of animal cruelty, one misdemeanor charge each of injury to a spouse or cohabitant and attempting to dissuade a victim or witness, and three counts of disobeying a court order to not contact the victim.

A judge set bail at $150,000 and issued a protective order prohibiting Hart from having any animals in his care.

Hart is next due in court April 16. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to eight years in state prison, prosecutors said.