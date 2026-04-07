Peanut the puppy lost most of his nose. Now he’s getting a sniff of hope at Pasadena Humane

Peanut the blue-eyed puppy is seen Monday at Pasadena Humane, where he is undergoing treatment and observation, officials say.

A puppy is getting a new leash on life after being rescued with life-threatening facial injuries in Pasadena.

The 2½-month-old puppy, Peanut, was brought in as a stray on March 9 after being rescued by a good Samaritan in Arcadia, according to Jamie Holeman, chief marketing and communications officer at Pasadena Humane. Peanut, believed to be a shepherd-husky mix, had suffered a significant traumatic injury that left him without most of his nose and his jaw dislocated.

Exactly how he was injured remains unknown.

Pasadena Humane veterinarians placed a stent in one of Peanut’s nostrils to keep the skin from closing over as the wound healed, according to Holeman. However, his nasal openings could not be preserved, and he is now breathing through his mouth.

Regardless, his care team says Peanut has remained remarkably upbeat.

Peanut plays with his toys at Pasadena Humane. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

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“He’s as happy as a clam,” Holeman said. “He loves to play.”

According to Pasadena Humane, dogs who lose their noses for medical reasons can still go on to heal well and enjoy a quality life.

“He really enjoys his food and does not have any trouble eating,” Holeman said.

Peanut cannot smell, but caregivers say that limitation does not appear to be stopping him from adjusting to his new surroundings.

For now, Peanut remains under Pasadena Humane’s care and will stay there until he is medically ready for adoption. The organization is continuing to provide treatment and observation as he heals, with the goal of helping him recover and eventually find a new home.

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Pasadena Humane staff started a fundraiser to help with the pup’s care and have already surpassed their goal.