Rattlesnake bite at Cal State campus marks sixth incident in Ventura County since mid-March

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A recent rattlesnake bite near the campus of Cal State Channel Islands has heightened concerns about an increase in snake encounters in Ventura County this year.

This incident marks the sixth reported rattlesnake bite in the county since March 14, according to Andrew Dowd, public information officer for the Ventura County Fire Department. In 2025, the county reported nine snake bites for the year.

The latest snake bite occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday when the victim was attending a gathering near Cal State Channel Islands and accidentally encountered the snake, according to Dowd.

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Few details about the victim have been disclosed by authorities, including whether the person is a Cal State student.

After the bite, an acquaintance quickly headed to a hospital with the victim and, while driving, calling 911. Paramedics coordinated with the pair en route, meeting near the intersection of North Lewis and Las Posas roads to provide medical assistance, according to Dowd.

The victim sustained minor injuries, was transported to a nearby hospital listed as stable. Officials do not have any updates on the patient’s current condition.

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Dowd emphasized that all rattlesnake bites reported in Ventura County this year have been the result of accidental encounters.

“This is an important reminder that we live and recreate in rattlesnake habitat,” Dowd said. “Anytime you’re outdoors, it’s important to stay aware and take precautions.”

Rattlesnake season is a misnomer in California because they’re active year-round, experts say.

But they’re less active during the winter so you’re less likely to see one, said Emily Taylor, who runs Central Coast Snake Services, a serpent consulting business, and directs the Physiological Ecology of Reptiles Laboratory at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Still, snakes may emerge during a winter warm spell to bask in the sun, said Greg Pauly, curator of herpetology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

“As temperatures warm in the spring, we see a dramatic increase in daytime surface activity,” Pauly said. “After eating nothing or very little through the winter months, rattlesnakes are actively foraging in the spring and also looking for mates.”

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Rattlesnakes do their best slithering in warm temperatures, specifically the high 70s to low 80s. Experts say rattlesnakes typically don’t bite unless they feel threatened and use their bite as a defense mechanism.

“We had good rains early in the winter followed by unusually warm weather,” Pauly said. “With good plant growth, rodent populations are doing well, so the snakes have good food sources and warm temperatures that are triggering more surface activity.”

If bitten, Dowd advises snake bite victims to remain calm, limit movement to slow the spread of venom and call 911 immediately.

More safety tips Dowd recommends include: