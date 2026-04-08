Advertisement
California

Israeli crime world figure helped run illegal high-stakes L.A. poker ring, authorities say

A gambling operation ran out of a mansion on Gable Drive in Encino, authorities say.
Yevgeni Gershman, 50, of Woodland Hills, was a central figure in a gambling operation that ran out of a mansion on Gable Drive in Encino, where organizers hosted high-stakes poker games, authorities said.
(U.S. Department of Justice)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
Connect
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A man with alleged ties to Israeli organized crime helped run high-stakes illegal poker games at a luxury Encino mansion owned by former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, according to authorities and court documents.

Yevgeni Gershman, 50, of Woodland Hills, has agreed to plead guilty to four federal counts including conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, immigration fraud, money laundering and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms, authorities said.

Under a plea agreement, Gershman faces a sentence of 24 months in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release and a $50,000 fine.

Advertisement

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 6, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a public information officer for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 22: Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas attends the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

California

Feds arrest ex-NBA star Arenas for alleged ‘high-stakes illegal poker’ at Encino mansion

Federal authorities in Los Angeles charged six people Wednesday, including three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and an alleged ‘Israeli crime figure,’ with running an illegal gambling operation.

Gershman also has criminal convictions in Israel, including conspiracy to commit murder and narcotics trafficking, L.A. federal prosecutors said in court filings.

According to prosecutors, Gershman was a central figure in a gambling operation that ran out of a mansion on Gable Drive in Encino, where organizers hosted high-stakes poker games and took a percentage of each pot, known as a “rake.”

Advertisement

The alleged illegal gambling took place between September 2021 and July 2022, when the Encino mansion was rented out on a regular basis to host the poker games, according to prosecutors.

Authorities alleged Arenas, 44, rented out the home while Gershman and alleged co-conspirators Evgeni Tourevski, Allan Austria and Yarin Cohen managed operations, recruited players and staffed the events with dealers, chefs, valets and armed security, according to court documents.

Arenas and the other co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial on May 5, McEvoy said.

photo collage of a Hollywood Hills house, poker chips with bullet holes, photos of two men, and excerpt from police reports

California

For Subscribers

Inside the high-stakes clandestine poker world that led to a Hollywood Hills murder

Authorities say illegal card games hosted at mansions in Encino, Sherman Oaks and the Hollywood Hills bring together Israeli organized crime figures, Latino gang members and gamblers who racked up debts as high as $1.5 million.

According to court documents, Gershman allegedly hired young women to serve drinks, provide massages and offer “companionship” to players, and charged them a percentage of their earnings.

He also allegedly sent coded text messages to women inviting them to work the illegal poker games — in one case asking if a woman was open to engaging in prostitution at the house.

Prosecutors also alleged that Gershman’s immigration fraud went beyond false statements on government forms.

Advertisement

According to the original indictment, Gershman was accused of conspiring with co-defendant Valentina Cojocari, 35, of Woodland Hills, to enter into a sham marriage to obtain a green card, paying her financially in exchange for her participation.

The guilty plea carries severe immigration consequences for Gershman, who entered the United States on a tourist visa in 2021. His plea agreement states that deportation back to Israel is “practically inevitable” and that he may be permanently barred from returning to the U.S.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Transnational Organized Crime Section and IRS Criminal Investigation.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement