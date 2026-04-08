One person killed after a police chase on the 5 Freeway in East L.A.

Sky5 video shows the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting that ended a police pursuit on the 5 Freeway at Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

A person was killed after a pursuit on the 5 Freeway ended in a police officer-involved shooting, LAPD officials confirmed to KTLA.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing a suspect around 9:50 a.m. near 7th Street and Towne Avenue and ended at the Olympic Boulevard off-ramp, according to LAPD officer Charles Miller.

Officers got into a shootout with the suspect but details on the incident weren’t immediately available, according to Miller.

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A black BMW was seen being stopped along the off-ramp with bullet holes through the windows of the vehicle, according to KTLA5. A person was seen being treated by first responders at the scene but authorities did not disclose who was injured or the extent of those injuries.

