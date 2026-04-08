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One person killed after a police chase on the 5 Freeway in East L.A.

Sky5 video shows the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting that ended a police pursuit in East Los Angeles.
Sky5 video shows the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting that ended a police pursuit on the 5 Freeway at Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A person was killed after a pursuit on the 5 Freeway ended in a police officer-involved shooting, LAPD officials confirmed to KTLA.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing a suspect around 9:50 a.m. near 7th Street and Towne Avenue and ended at the Olympic Boulevard off-ramp, according to LAPD officer Charles Miller.

Officers got into a shootout with the suspect but details on the incident weren’t immediately available, according to Miller.

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A black BMW was seen being stopped along the off-ramp with bullet holes through the windows of the vehicle, according to KTLA5. A person was seen being treated by first responders at the scene but authorities did not disclose who was injured or the extent of those injuries.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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