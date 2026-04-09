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Lego heist foiled: $1 million in stolen bricks recovered en route to Riverside County

Deputies from Kern County Sheriff's Office Mojave Substation recovered stolen Lego products and the stolen freight trailers.
Kern County sheriff’s deputies recovered $1 million in stolen Lego headed to Riverside County. The deputies took three people into custody.
(Kern County Sheriff’s Office)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
Staff Writer Follow

Authorities on Wednesday recovered about $1 million worth of Lego products in two stolen freight trailers heading to Riverside County, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people from Chino were arrested in connection with the heist on counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, cargo theft and conspiracy, authorities said.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office had responded to a request regarding suspicious vehicles in the Mojave area on the 400 block of Silver Queen Road.

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A big rig trailer with an Amazon logo on the side
Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested three people in connection with a $1-million Lego heist.
(Kern County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputies conducted traffic stops after seeing two box trucks fleeing the area, according to information released by the Sheriff’s Office. In their search, they discovered a large number of Lego products.

After a further search, they also found two freight trailers, authorities said. An investigation later revealed, authorities said, that the trailers had been stolen while in transit from Fort Worth, Texas, to Moreno Valley, Calif.

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Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter who covers labor and all things workers in the California economy for the Los Angeles Times.

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