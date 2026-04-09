‘This is senseless’: Detective killed in Porterville barricade, shootout

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced the death of a detective who was shot and killed in Porterville after assisting in an eviction notice Thursday morning.

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A Tulare County sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday morning while assisting officers serving an eviction notice in Porterville. The incident turned into a barricade situation and shootout.

The deputy was struck with the fatal shot while exchanging gunfire with the gunman, who was using a high-powered rifle, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said during a news conference. The suspect remained barricaded as of Thursday afternoon.

He said sheriff‘s deputies and local police officers rescued the wounded deputy and took him to Sierra View Medical Center, where he later died.

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“This situation went from a civil order of removal to our officer being shot and killed, this is senseless,” Boudreaux said.

He said the deputy was a detective with the department and had responded to calls for help from officers who were serving an eviction notice.

“99.9 times out of ten on a civil notice it’s a pretty peaceful venture but in this situation it was not,” he said.

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Boudreaux could not say how long the deputy had served in the department but said he had spoken to him in the hallway the day before.

He said the deputy, whom he did not name, was a father who leaves behind a wife who is 4 months pregnant.

“I can tell you there is no consoling that family at this point,” he said. “Attacks on law enforcement of this nature must stop, this is absolutely ridiculous and my heart and prayers go out to the family of this fallen deputy.”

A procession was held later for the deputy from Sierra View Hospital to the Tulare County Coroners Office.

Boudreaux identified the suspected gunman as 59-year-old David Morales. No further details about the suspect were released Thursday.

The shooting occurred at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Newcomb Street and Grand Avenue, prompting other deputies and officers with the Porterville Police Department to respond. The officers also issued a radio call for help.

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“There was a pause of about 15 minutes to where the subject came and began exchanging gunfire,” he said. “Multiple rounds were fired and one of our officers was struck.”

Videos shared on social media showed deputies crouched on the ground as they took gunfire from the gunman.

The shooting prompted the Porterville Unified School District to issue lockdowns for three of its schools, including Westfield Elementary, Sequoia Middle School and Monache High School. The district later shifted from lockdown to secure.

Boudreaux urged residents to shelter in place and told parents that children at the schools were also safe.

Boudreaux said negotiators were at the scene trying to communicate with the gunman. He said family members were also trying to talk to him.