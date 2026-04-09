Former SoCal school board trustee messaged teen boys, called them ‘sexy,’ prosecutors say

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A former Brea Olinda Unified school board trustee has been charged with two felonies, accusing him of soliciting pictures from two boys and calling them “sexy,” according to a news release from the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Christopher Gerard Becerra, 42, was in Las Vegas when he contacted a 15-year-old former student through social media to ask him for pictures and called him “sexy,” according to allegations from the Brea Police Department received in October of last year.

The boy alerted his father about the messages and was transferred out of the school district.

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After being interviewed by the police about the allegations, Becerra tried to persuade a school board employee who went on the Las Vegas trip with him to say he had lost his phone. Because of this, Becerra is also facing a misdemeanor count of attempting to induce false testimony.

“The sexual exploitation of children will never be tolerated,” said Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer. “It is unconscionable that someone elected to help administer the education of our children would prey on children for his own sexual gratification.”

A similar situation happened with another minor. Becerra is also facing charges for allegedly engaging in conversations through text messaging with a 17-year-old boy between October and November of last year, where he asked for pictures and called him “sexy.”

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The Brea Police Department arrested Becerra in December of last year. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of a year and 10 months in state prison plus two years and three months in the Orange County Jail. Deputy Dist. Atty. Carly Kray is prosecuting Becerra’s case.

His position has remained vacant since March after Becerra stopped attending board meetings in November 2025.

“I am grateful for the hard work of the Brea Police Department and for the bravery of a child who came forward to report this disgusting behavior and allow this predator to be held accountable for his actions,” said Spitzer.

