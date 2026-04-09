Plane crash-lands on Catalina Island, killing 2, officials say

Boats are moored at Avalon Harbor. On Thursday, a plane carrying two people crashed in Avalon, authorities said.

A small aircraft carrying two people crashed Thursday afternoon on Catalina Island, fire officials said.

The plane, which was en route to the island, crashed on landing around 12:20 p.m. in Avalon in a rugged, not easily accessible area, prompting an emergency response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department .

In a statement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said that emergency crews and paramedics were among the first to reach the crash site. Both individuals aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.

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Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims. Details about what caused the crash are not yet known.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told The Times that their agency and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate.