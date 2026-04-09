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California

Colossal hospice scheme cost California millions, officials say amid intensifying Trump feud

Rob Bonta, in a gray suit and dark tie, stands in front of a microphone. Behind him is a curtain and the U.S. flag.
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said Thursday that 21 people were arrested in a scheme involving sham hospices and fake patients.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
Hannah Fry.
By Richard Winton and Hannah Fry
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Twenty-one people are facing charges as part of a massive hospice fraud scheme that prosecutors say bilked California’s medical system out of $267 million.

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta on Thursday announced the results of an investigation called Operation Skip Trace. Five principal conspirators were arrested on suspicion of a host of felonies, including insurance fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and identity theft for their alleged role in a sophisticated hospice scam operating across Southern California.

If convicted, each could face at least a decade behind bars.

State prosecutors allege the defendants purchased on the dark web the personal identifying information of non-California residents and, without their knowledge, enrolled them in Medi-Cal through Covered California. The defendants then bought hospice companies and began billing the state for services they never rendered, according to the criminal complaint.

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“Over the life of this fraud scheme, not a single legitimate hospice service was ever provided, yet millions were billed in a brazen, calculated scheme that exploited the Medi-Cal system,” Bonta said. “This wasn’t a mistake or a loophole; it was deliberate fraud. This kind of abuse undermines trust, drains critical resources, and threatens care for those who truly depend on it.”

Prosecutors say Robert Sabiron Rubillar and Liezyl Rubillar, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Legal Systems Billing Solutions, masterminded the scheme. The pair, along with the three others, were arrested Wednesday as state investigators served search warrants at 10 locations across Southern California.

They are charged with conspiracy and insurance fraud for allegedly submitting bogus claims to Medi-Cal for Cherish Hospice Inc., Emanuel Hospice and Azure Hospice Care Inc., according to a criminal complaint.

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First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli addresses the media crackdown on health care fraud schemes.

California

SoCal hospice owners bilked taxpayers for millions in false claims, federal officials say

Federal authorities announced arrests in a hospice fraud crackdown in Southern California. Eight people were arrested and 15 were charged.

In another criminal complaint, which also names the couple, another 16 people are charged with insurance fraud, identity theft and conspiracy to commit health insurance fraud. In that complaint, prosecutors say Levon Darakchyan and Roberto Rubillar Jr. used fake patients to submit for hospice payments from the federal government for JTN Hospice, Medlight Hospice, LED Hospice, Beloved Hospice Care, Hope of LA Hospice, Sunset Hospice, Secured Hospice and TC Hospice.

The group deposited government funds into bank accounts held by other conspirators charged in the case, including $33 million into a bank account held by Sarkis Ksachikyan, according to the criminal complaint. The conspiracy, prosecutors allege, used an elaborate series of fronts, and the hospice locations were often not brick and mortar facilities.

“Once the money was paid out,” Bonta said, “it was funneled through a complex web of over 130 shell companies and hidden across bank accounts, payment apps and cryptocurrency to evade detection.”

State officials have recovered more than $30 million in state funds from the scheme, the attorney general said.

The charges are the latest in a series of high-profile moves made by state and federal prosecutors as both have ramped up their investigations into hospice operators. President Trump and his administration have sought to portray California and particularly Los Angeles County as the epicenter of hospice fraud.

LOS ANGELES, CA - April 07, 2026: Indicted probation officer Lenton Abram, listens to Judge Ronald Coen before pleading no contest in the "Gladiator Fights" case at the Clara Foltzridge Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Gladiator fight’ cases against L.A. juvenile hall staffers are falling apart

Last year, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta indicted 30 probation officers for arranging fights between youths housed at L.A. juvenile halls. But recently, prosecutors dropped charges against a third of the officers and are offering lenient plea deals to several others.

Last week, federal authorities arrested eight people and charged 15 in an alleged scheme to steal more than $50 million in healthcare funds by running sham hospice facilities across Southern California.

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Bonta on Thursday said federal authorities were also cracking down in Georgia, Texas and Ohio, noting that hospice fraud is happening across the country.

“To claim this is a uniquely California problem is ludicrous,” he said.

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Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

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