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Woman stabbed to death in Sylmar, killer remains at large

A search is underway after a woman in her 30s was fatally stabbed Wednesday night, April 8, 2025, in Sylmar.
A search is underway after a woman in her 30s was fatally stabbed Wednesday night in Sylmar. Police are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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A woman in her 30s was fatally stabbed Wednesday night in Sylmar, and the attacker remains at large as police continue their investigation.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 13800 block of Beaver Street and Dronfield Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Charles Miller. Responding officers located a woman with fatal stab wounds.

The LAPD did not release a detailed description of the suspect, but noted the person fled after the attack. Officers established a search perimeter in the surrounding area, according to Miller.

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The assailant who fled the stabbing scene was last seen near Hubbard Street by the 210 Freeway, and police remain in the area to conduct a search.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the case has been confirmed as a homicide, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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