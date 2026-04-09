Woman stabbed to death in Sylmar, killer remains at large

A search is underway after a woman in her 30s was fatally stabbed Wednesday night in Sylmar. Police are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene.

A woman in her 30s was fatally stabbed Wednesday night in Sylmar, and the attacker remains at large as police continue their investigation.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 13800 block of Beaver Street and Dronfield Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Charles Miller. Responding officers located a woman with fatal stab wounds.

The LAPD did not release a detailed description of the suspect, but noted the person fled after the attack. Officers established a search perimeter in the surrounding area, according to Miller.

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The assailant who fled the stabbing scene was last seen near Hubbard Street by the 210 Freeway, and police remain in the area to conduct a search.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the case has been confirmed as a homicide, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.