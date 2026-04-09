Woodland Hills couple stabbed by their son, LAPD says

Los Angeles Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Adam Courtney Brown, who is believed to have stabbed both of his parents multiple times causing significant, life-threatening injuries.

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The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who authorities say stabbed his parents in Woodland Hills.

On Monday around 11 a.m., LAPD officers responded to a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to an LAPD news release.

Officers found two people with life-threatening stab wounds and determined that the victims’ son, 32-year-old Adam Courtney Brown, was the suspect, police said.

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Brown allegedly fled on foot and is known to use Los Angeles County public transportation, according to the release. He may also have connections in Palmdale, Hollywood and Woodland Hills.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said. If he is seen, call 911.

The two victims were taken to the hospital where one was listed in stable condition. The condition of the second victim was not immediately available.

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Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact LAPD Topanga Division’s Major Assault Crimes at (818) 756-3264. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.