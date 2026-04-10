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Invasive rodent plaguing California may have been deliberately released. Here’s the theory

A nutria in Merced County in April 2019.
A nutria, a type of rodent native to South America that was originally brought to the U.S. in the early 1900s, in Merced County in April 2019.
(California Department of Fish and Wildlife )
Los Angeles Times intern Samantha Lee
By Samantha Lee
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  • The nutria has been a highly destructive rodent that poses a threat to the state’s agriculture and waterways.
  • Wildlife experts suspect that the nutria was brought to California from Oregon — on purpose.

State wildlife officials have finally come up with a theory to explain where a giant, highly destructive rodent that’s been terrorizing California came from: Oregon.

Nutria, a creature with the body of a small beaver, webbed feet like a platypus, and the tail of a rat, reappeared in the state’s wetlands a few years ago, nearly four decades after it was considered eradicated.

California has been battling the rodent ever since, and recent research by wildlife officials suggests the rodents’ sudden return may have been intentional.

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The study, released Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, found that the state’s nutria populations share a close genetic match to nutria from Oregon. The distance between the states makes it near impossible for them to have migrated on their own, according to researchers, which means they were likely transported here intentionally.

FILE - The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Researchers say the large spider that proliferated in Georgia in 2021 could spread to much of the East Coast. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

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Joro spiders have been spotted across the U.S., including in California, having ventured to the country via shipping containers from East Asia.

Researchers speculate that people may have brought the rodent to California as a natural remedy to battle overgrowing vegetation or simply because they liked them. The exact reason is unclear.

Native to South America, nutrias were originally brought to the U.S. in the early 1900s to breed and reproduce for a fur trade that was never successful. The rodent was largely unseen until 2017, when a pregnant female was found in Merced County.

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Nutrias love the sun, and they reproduce rapidly in places with mild winters, according to wildlife experts. Today, they’re mostly found roaming marshes of the Central Valley, particularly around the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. They can eat a quarter of their body weight in vegetation, burrow destructively and ravage waterways and ecosystems. Researchers say the animal is a threat to the state’s agriculture and water supply.

Since 2017, the Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed 7,841 nutrias by trapping them or releasing other sterilized nutria back into the wild with tracking devices.

To help Californians rid the state of the pest, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested hunting them down and cooking them to eat. One TikTok user even cooked them into tacos.

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Samantha Lee

Samantha Lee is an intern with the Los Angeles Times covering style, arts and culture for Image magazine. She’s currently studying journalism at USC and serves as editor in chief of SPEC Magazine. Previously, she covered news at the Straits Times in Singapore, where she was born and raised. When she’s not writing, she’s most likely experimenting with photography or catching a red-eye to a new city for its food.

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