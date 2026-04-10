LAUSD strike: Here is where negotiations stand

Aeia Abas raises her sign at a Reclaim Our Schools LA news conference and rally to voice parental support for educators and school staff as three LAUSD unions threaten to strike on Tuesday.

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Labor union negotiations are scheduled over the weekend as efforts continue to prevent a Tuesday strike that would shut down all schools operated by the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Meanwhile, the district has released details of plans to assist students and families during a walkout.

Although L.A. Unified has settled with five smaller employee unions, three major contracts remain — covering about 70,000 of the district’s 83,300 employees and nearly all the campus workers.

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These unions are planning a triple strike if agreements are not reached:

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), which represents about 37,000 teachers, nurses, counselors, psychologists and librarians.

Local 99 of Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teacher aides, campus aides, gardeners, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and tech support staff.

Associated Administrators of Los Angeles (AALA), which represents about 3,000 principals and assistant principals — all of whom have a teaching credential — in one unit and, in a separate unit, various middle managers who don’t have a teaching credential.

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The contract for each union is separate. It’s not clear what would happen if only one or two unions were to settle. But given union statements of solidarity, it seems likely the three would honor one another’s picket lines. Even the five unions that have settled might honor the picket lines. The unions include those for school clerical workers, plant and cafeteria managers, building trades and school police.

The most recent union updates signaled progress, but nothing indicating a strike would be prevented.

UTLA has a large group negotiating model involving about 150 participants. The district sends over about 10 people, who also have the role of negotiating with the other unions. The meetings typically take place in a bland but functional meeting room at the union headquarters building in Koreatown.

On Wednesday, the parties met from about 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The talks are scheduled to resume Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

In a recently released district proposal, L.A. Unified offered a one-time bonus of 3% for the current school year, then a permanent hike of 4% on July 1, 4% more on Jan. 1, 2027, and 2% more on Jan. 1, 2028. Any delay in the raises saves money for L.A. Unified.

The union has pushed for a different approach. It wants steep increases to the automatic raises teachers already receive based on years of experience and additional education credits. The union also wants to push the annual salary of a starting teacher from $68,695 to $77,670, a 13% jump.

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UTLA describes its proposal as offering an average 17% increase for union members. The money is needed to offset the impact of inflation in an already high-cost region, the union has said.

District officials said that they would accept the automatic raise approach if it were structured in an affordable way.

The two sides met Thursday and the union posted an update on the talks:

“LAUSD’s offer is still NOT ENOUGH. Local 99 members are struggling to make ends meet. After two years at the bargaining table, the District is still coming up short.”

Details about proposals are harder to come by than with UTLA — which tends to post on significant developments.

Members of Local 99 of Service Employees International Union have been working under terms of an expired contract since June 30, 2024, and include some of the district’s lowest-paid workers.

In its posted materials, the district describes its offer as 13% over three years. The union wants more, with the terms varying depending on the job.

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Local 99 is also seeking stable work schedules because many of its members have had their hours reduced because of budget cuts. In some cases, these workers fell below the threshold of hours needed to qualify for health benefits. The union says the average salary for its members is $35,000 per year.

Local 99 has announced it will coordinate distribution of food boxes for members in need. Food distribution will take place “after the strike rallies” at downtown’s Molina Grand Park next Tuesday and Friday.

“Quantities are limited,” the union noted. “We encourage you to register and come prepared — for example, bringing a cart to carry items.”

Negotiations continue.

In a recent update, AALA/Teamsters 2010 said it is seeking a 7% raise for the current school year and 6% for next year. The union described the district offer as 4% and 4%.

“This does not meet the moment,” the union said in an alert to members, “not with the rising cost of living, not with the increased workload, not when salaried administrators receive no overtime or additional compensation for extended days. We are close — but salary must reflect the value of our work.”

Instructions for families

Families in L.A. Unified were beginning to wonder exactly when the district would begin sending out “in case of a strike” information to parents. Some parents interviewed by The Times on Wednesday were not aware a strike was looming and that they’d have to make arrangements for child care.

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Parents interviewed at midday Thursday said they had received a message from the district about making sure their students had a computer at home but no updates on child care or food distribution or on negotiations.

On Thursday the district posted lists of food distribution sites and community-based “child supervision” sites that could take in a limited number of children.

Children with moderate to severe disabilities cannot be accommodated. Nor can children younger than 4.