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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco home attacked with Molotov cocktail

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during a discussion at the Federal Reserve Integrated Review of the Capital Framework
San Francisco police arrested a 20-year-old man after a report that someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A 20-year-old man was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the San Francisco home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, according to police.

A company spokesperson also confirmed the attack in a statement and said that someone “made threats at our San Francisco headquarters.”

“Thankfully, no one was hurt,” according to the statement. “We deeply appreciate how quickly (the San Francisco Police Department) responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe. The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

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San Francisco police said that officers responded about 4:12 a.m. Friday to a North Beach home regarding a fire investigation. Officers discovered that a man threw an “incendiary destructive device” at the home and caused a fire at the gate before running away.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

Police then responded around 5:07 a.m. to a business on the 1400 block of 3rd Street regarding a suspect threatening to burn down the building, according to the statement. They realized the suspect was from the earlier incident and detained him.

Police have not publicly identified the man taken into custody pending criminal charges.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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