LAUSD strike preparations: Where families can find free food, childcare and other help

A mother picks up meals for her children to last through a three-day 2023 Los Angeles Unified School District strike.

Starting Tuesday many parents and guardians of L.A. Unified students will need childcare, meals for their children and other resources if three unions go on a massive strike and shut down schools.

The unions represent nearly all school workers — teachers, school support staff and administrators — about 70,000 of the district’s 83,300 employees.

California LAUSD strike: Here is where negotiations stand LAUSD triple strike negotiations are expected to continue to the weekend as three unions threate to walk out and close schools on Tuesday.

School operations will continue as normal on Monday. But if tentative agreements are not reached, workers are set to strike on Tuesday. The district will not be able to open schools without them.

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To help families, LAUSD has announced resources that will be in place through Friday.

Volunteers distribute meals at San Fernando Senior High School in 2020. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Students are encouraged to continue learning during school closures and the district has created student lessons online, available for all grade levels.

Resources for virtual tutoring from the Los Angeles Public Library, Tutor.com and Step Up Tutoring are available through the online lesson guides.

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In partnership with local communities, the district has provided the following information on free food distribution centers and food programs, child supervision and student computer devices.

All student and family resources can be accessed by visiting the LAUSD website.

30 free food distribution centers

During the strike, 30 schools will be designated as distribution centers for free grab-and-go meals for students.

The grab-and-go meals will be available from 9 a.m. until noon, while supplies last, Tuesday through Friday.

Schools in the northern region of the district:



Canoga Park Middle School, 6925 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, 91303

6925 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, 91303 Monroe High School , 9229 Haskell Ave., North Hills, 91343

, 9229 Haskell Ave., North Hills, 91343 Mulholland Middle School, 17120 Vanowen St., Lake Balboa, 91406

17120 Vanowen St., Lake Balboa, 91406 Olive Vista Middle School, 14600 Tyler St., Sylmar, 91342

14600 Tyler St., Sylmar, 91342 Panorama High School , 8015 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, 91402

, 8015 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, 91402 San Fernando High School ,11133 O’Melveny Ave., San Fernando, 91340

,11133 O’Melveny Ave., San Fernando, 91340 Sepulveda Middle School, 15330 Plummer St., North Hills, 91343

15330 Plummer St., North Hills, 91343 Sutter Middle School , 7330 Winnetka Ave., Winnetka, 91306

, 7330 Winnetka Ave., Winnetka, 91306 Van Nuys Middle School, 5435 Vesper Ave., Sherman Oaks, 91411

Schools in the southern region of the district:



Markham Middle School, 1650 E. 104th St., Los Angeles, 90002

1650 E. 104th St., Los Angeles, 90002 Dana Middle School , 1501 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro, 90731

1501 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro, 90731 Muir Middle School, 5929 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044

5929 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, 90044 Dorsey High School, 3537 Farmdale Ave., Los Angeles, 90016

3537 Farmdale Ave., Los Angeles, 90016 Foshay Learning Center, 3751 S. Harvard Blvd., Los Angeles, 90018

3751 S. Harvard Blvd., Los Angeles, 90018 Fremont High School, 7676 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 90003

Schools in the eastern region of the district:



Angelou High School, 300 E. 53rd St., Los Angeles, 90011

300 E. 53rd St., Los Angeles, 90011 Maywood Academy High School, 6125 Pine Ave., Maywood, 90270

6125 Pine Ave., Maywood, 90270 Contreras Learning Center, 322 Lucas Ave., Los Angeles, 90017

322 Lucas Ave., Los Angeles, 90017 Nava Learning Academy, 1420 E. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, 90011

1420 E. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, 90011 Elizabeth Learning Center, 4811 Elizabeth St., Cudahy, 90201

4811 Elizabeth St., Cudahy, 90201 Hollenbeck Middle School, 2510 E. 6th St., Los Angeles, 90023

2510 E. 6th St., Los Angeles, 90023 Santee High School , 1921 Maple Ave., Los Angeles, 90011

, 1921 Maple Ave., Los Angeles, 90011 Huntington Park High School, 6020 Miles Ave., Huntington Park, 90255

6020 Miles Ave., Huntington Park, 90255 Liechty Middle School, 650 S Union Ave., Los Angeles, 90017

650 S Union Ave., Los Angeles, 90017 Luther Burbank Middle School, 6460 N Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 90042

6460 N Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 90042 Wilson High School, 4500 Multnomah St., Los Angeles, 90032

Schools in the western region of the district:



Berendo Middle School, 1157 S. Berendo St., Los Angeles, 90006

1157 S. Berendo St., Los Angeles, 90006 Los Angeles High School, 4650 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, 90019

4650 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, 90019 Webster Middle School, 11330 W. Graham Place, Los Angeles, 90064

11330 W. Graham Place, Los Angeles, 90064 Marina Del Rey Middle School, 12500 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles, 90066

Food programs

Los Angeles County and other communities are offering produce or free snacks for families during school closures. Both programs are free and do not require registration to participate.

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There are three food centers called markets where families in need can pick up fresh produce.

The locations include:



Monday Market is open from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 22103 Vanown St., Canoga Park.

Wednesday Market is open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 1002 Mott St., San Fernando.

Friday Market is open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 3541 Brandon St., Pasadena.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation offers a Free Snack Program that provides nutritious meals for youths — newborns to 18-year-olds — at its public parks. The program will operate at 47 sites Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Below are the sites in and around Los Angeles school district boundaries. Other sites are also available in cities throughout the county and can be found here.

Carson



Victoria Park, 419 Martin Luther King Jr. St. For more information call (310) 217-8370.

Compton



East Rancho Dominguez Park, 15116 Atlantic Ave. For more information call (310) 603-3724.

15116 Atlantic Ave. For more information call (310) 603-3724. Mona Park, 2291 E. 121st St. For more information call (310) 603-3729.

2291 E. 121st St. For more information call (310) 603-3729. Roy Campanella Park, 14812 Stanford Ave. For more information call (310) 603-3720.

Hawthorne



Bodger Park, 14900 S. Yukon Ave. For more information call (310) 676-2085.

14900 S. Yukon Ave. For more information call (310) 676-2085. Del Aire Park, 12601 Isis Ave. For more information call (310) 643-4976.

Inglewood



Lennox Park, 10828 S. Condon Ave. For more information call (310) 419-6712.

Lawndale



Alondra Park, 3850 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For more information call (310) 217-8366.

Participating parks in Los Angeles include:



Athens Park, 12603 S. Broadway. For more information call (323) 242-1899.

12603 S. Broadway. For more information call (323) 242-1899. Belvedere Community Regional Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. For more information call (323) 260-2342.

4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. For more information call (323) 260-2342. Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61st St. For more information call (323) 846-1895.

1244 E. 61st St. For more information call (323) 846-1895. George Washington Carver Park, 1400 E. 118th St. For more information call (323) 357-3030.

1400 E. 118th St. For more information call (323) 357-3030. City Terrace Park , 1126 N. Hazard Ave. For more information call (323) 260-2371.

, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. For more information call (323) 260-2371. Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park, 905 E. El Segundo Blvd. For more information call (323) 942-8457.

905 E. El Segundo Blvd. For more information call (323) 942-8457. Enterprise Park, 13055 Clovis St. For more information call (310) 603-3725.

13055 Clovis St. For more information call (310) 603-3725. Eugene A Obregon Park, 4021 E. 1st St. For more information call (323) 260-2344.

4021 E. 1st St. For more information call (323) 260-2344. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park, 7600 Graham Ave. For more information call (323) 586-7228.

7600 Graham Ave. For more information call (323) 586-7228. Helen Keller Park, 12521 S. Vermont Ave. For more information call (323) 241-6702.

12521 S. Vermont Ave. For more information call (323) 241-6702. Ladera Park, 6027 Ladera Park Ave. For more information call (323) 298-3629.

6027 Ladera Park Ave. For more information call (323) 298-3629. Ruben F. Salazar Park , 3864 Whittier Blvd. For more information call (323) 260-2330.

, 3864 Whittier Blvd. For more information call (323) 260-2330. Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Drive. For more information call (323) 724-8546.

6250 E. Northside Drive. For more information call (323) 724-8546. Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 E. Avenue P. For more information call (661) 264-1249.

16801 E. Avenue P. For more information call (661) 264-1249. Ted Watkins Park, 1335 E. 103rd St. For more information call (323) 357-3032.

1335 E. 103rd St. For more information call (323) 357-3032. Col. Leon H. Washington Park, 8909 S. Maie Ave. For more information call (323) 586-7205.

Sylmar



El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St. For more information call (818) 367-5043.

27 childcare provider options

The district has provided child supervision and free community-based options for parents and guardians who are in need of care for their student.

Childcare supervision services are offered for children between the ages of 6 and 17; some accept early education and elementary school age students. The providers cannot accommodate students with moderate-to-severe health issues or children under the age of 4 due to staffing limitations, according to L.A. Unified.

The Boys and Girls Club and YMCAs of Greater Los Angeles are offering services across the district, many at no cost. Families interested in dropping their child off at their local Boys and Girls Club must call in advance. The program is planning to provide services Tuesday through Thursday. To find your nearest Boys and Girls Club location use the club’s online locator; to find participating YMCA locations visit its directory online.

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Families are encouraged to contact the providers directly to confirm availability, hours, age requirements and enrollment.

Canoga Park



AWOKE, 21710 Sherman Way. For more information call (818) 456-4955. Accepts elementary, middle school and high school age children.

21710 Sherman Way. For more information call (818) 456-4955. Accepts elementary, middle school and high school age children. New Economics for Women, 21400 Saticoy St. For more information call (213) 483-2060.

Carson



U.N.I Taking Action for the Youth, 637 E. Albertoni St. #104. For more information call (310) 231-3078. Accepts high school-age children only.

Hollywood



Latino Resource Organization, 6736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. For more information call (818) 764-0454.

Los Angeles



All People’s Community Center, 822 E. 20th St. For more information call (213) 747-6357.

822 E. 20th St. For more information call (213) 747-6357. Barrio Action Youth and Family Center, 4927 Huntington Drive N. #200. For more information call (323) 221-0779.

4927 Huntington Drive N. #200. For more information call (323) 221-0779. Central City Neighborhood Partners, 501 S. Bixel St. For more information call (213) 482-8618.

501 S. Bixel St. For more information call (213) 482-8618. Central City Neighborhood Partners, 3731 Wilshire Blvd. #460. For more information call (213) 518-5284.

3731 Wilshire Blvd. #460. For more information call (213) 518-5284. El Centro de Ayuda, 2130 E. 1st St. #110. For more information call (323) 526-9301.

2130 E. 1st St. #110. For more information call (323) 526-9301. El Centro del Pueblo, 1824 Sunset Blvd. For more information call (213) 483-6335.

1824 Sunset Blvd. For more information call (213) 483-6335. El Nido Family Center, 2069 W. Slauson Ave. For more information call (323) 998-0093.

2069 W. Slauson Ave. For more information call (323) 998-0093. Koreatown Youth and Community Center, 1230 Menlo Ave. For more information call (213) 365-7400.

1230 Menlo Ave. For more information call (213) 365-7400. Lifted By Love, 958 E. 52nd St. For more information call (323) 201-7275. Accepts children in early education, elementary, middle and high schools.

958 E. 52nd St. For more information call (323) 201-7275. Accepts children in early education, elementary, middle and high schools. N’Route Help Heal Organization, 6312 S. Crenshaw Blvd. For more information call (424) 744-0656. Accepts elementary school-age children only.

6312 S. Crenshaw Blvd. For more information call (424) 744-0656. Accepts elementary school-age children only. P.F. Bresee Foundation, 184 Bimini Place. For more information call (213) 387-2822.

184 Bimini Place. For more information call (213) 387-2822. Street Soccer USA - LA/Red Eye Inc., 2250 E. 114th St ., Watts. For more information call (425) 890-6602. Accepts early education, elementary, middle school and high school-age children.

2250 E. 114th St Watts. For more information call (425) 890-6602. Accepts early education, elementary, middle school and high school-age children. The Children’s Collective, 915 W. Manchester Blvd. For more information call (323) 789-4717.

915 W. Manchester Blvd. For more information call (323) 789-4717. The Hurt Help Group, 7625 S. Central Ave. For more information call (213) 924-5275. Accepts middle and high school-age children only.

7625 S. Central Ave. For more information call (213) 924-5275. Accepts middle and high school-age children only. Watts Labor Community Action Committee, 1212 E. 108th St. For more information call (323) 357-6262.

1212 E. 108th St. For more information call (323) 357-6262. Watts Labor Community Action Committee, 5860 Avalon Blvd. For more information call (323) 923-1479.

5860 Avalon Blvd. For more information call (323) 923-1479. West Adams Leimert Park Family Source Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd. Suite 105. For more information call (323) 991-5850.

Pacoima



El Nido Family Centers, 11243 Glenoaks Blvd. For more information call (818) 830-3646.

Panorama City



El Centro de Amistad, 14500 Roscoe Blvd. For more information call (818) 897-2214.

San Pedro



Toberman Neighborhood Center, 131 N. Grand Ave. For more information call (310) 832-1145.

Van Nuys



New Economics for Women, 6946 Van Nuys Blvd. For more information call (213) 483-2060.

IT and connectivity support

If a student is in need of IT support, the help desk is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students, parents and guardians can call (213) 443-1300 or submit a help ticket online.

Those in need of support will need to have their student ID number, device serial number and device IMEI number (if applicable). The IT staff will ask for this information.

Students who have a device that isn’t connected or cannot connect to the internet can visit an LAUSD regional office to check out a mobile internet-enabled device or a hotspot.

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The regional offices include:

