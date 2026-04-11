Orange County dental assistant sentenced for sexually assaulting 3 girl patients

Tommy Medina, a former dental assistant at O.C. Kids Dental Care in Santa Ana, has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three young girls who were patients.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

An Orange County dental assistant has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three young girls who were patients.

The dental assistant, Tommy Medina, had worked at OC Kids Dental Care and was initially charged in 2015 with taking a 5-year-old girl in 2013 and a 6-year-old girl in 2014 alone into a dental examination room and sexually assaulting them.

Medina, who at the time was 25, of Santa Ana, was charged with two felony counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger.

Advertisement

The Orange County district attorney’s office sought the public’s help in identifying other potential victims of Medina, after which a third accuser came forward.

The third accuser, who was 9 years old, said she had a dental procedure at the office and was taken into a private room where Medina put her on a bed and placed a leather cloth over her eyes before assaulting her, the Orange County Register reported.

Medina was charged and later pleaded guilty to the crimes. He was sentenced on Thursday.