LAUSD and teachers union reach tentative agreement days before threatened strike

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles school officials announced on Sunday morning that a tentative agreement has been reached with the teachers union — making it possible that a planned Tuesday strike could be averted.

The tentative two-year agreement with the United Teachers Los Angeles would increase “salary scales by 11.65%” and raise the beginning teacher salary from about $68,000 to $77,000 per year.

“We will continue to meet with our remaining labor partners throughout the weekend with the intent to reach additional agreements that would allow us to keep schools open on Tuesday, April 14,” the district announcement stated.

Advertisement

The brief district alert also noted: “Additional details on the 2025-2027 Collective Bargaining Agreement between Los Angeles Unified and UTLA will be provided as they become available.”

To avert a strike, agreements also must be reached with Local 99 of Service Employees International Union and Associated Adminsitrators of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

