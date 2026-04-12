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LAUSD and teachers union reach tentative agreement days before threatened strike

People hold signs supporting teachers.
LAUSD arents, students, educators, and community members show their support for teachers.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume
By Howard Blume
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Los Angeles school officials announced on Sunday morning that a tentative agreement has been reached with the teachers union — making it possible that a planned Tuesday strike could be averted.

The tentative two-year agreement with the United Teachers Los Angeles would increase “salary scales by 11.65%” and raise the beginning teacher salary from about $68,000 to $77,000 per year.

“We will continue to meet with our remaining labor partners throughout the weekend with the intent to reach additional agreements that would allow us to keep schools open on Tuesday, April 14,” the district announcement stated.

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The brief district alert also noted: “Additional details on the 2025-2027 Collective Bargaining Agreement between Los Angeles Unified and UTLA will be provided as they become available.”

To avert a strike, agreements also must be reached with Local 99 of Service Employees International Union and Associated Adminsitrators of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

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