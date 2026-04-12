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Riverside cop seemingly on dating app amid standoff sparks investigation

The Riverside County sheriff’s K-9 unit tried to use a “grappler” during a high-speed pursuit that ended with a car crashing
The Riverside County sheriff’s K-9 unit tried to use a “grappler” during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday that ended with a car crashing in Jurupa Valley.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
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  • A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was spotted by CBS Los Angeles seemingly scrolling through a dating app during a standoff with a grand theft suspect in Jurupa Valley.
  • The sheriff’s office initiated an internal investigation, stating the deputy’s conduct does not align with department standards.
  • The suspect died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after crashing into a wall during a high-speed chase.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said it had initiated an internal investigation after CBS Los Angeles spotted a deputy on his phone, seemingly scrolling on a dating app, during a standoff Wednesday.

“This behavior does not reflect the standards, expectations, or policies of our department,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. “We have initiated an internal investigation and will take appropriate action based on the findings. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to professionalism and holding our employees accountable.”

The incident occurred during a standoff with a grand theft suspect. Over an hour into a high-speed chase with the suspect, the sheriff’s department botched the deployment of a “grappler” net system intended to entangle the back wheels of the car to slow it down.

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INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 4-8-26, 3:30 pm LOCATION: Bellgrave Ave and AREA/CITY: Jurupa Valley DETAILS: NOTE: REPORTS FROM THE SCENE ARE THAT THE SUSPECT HAS PASSED AWAY. At 2:08 p.m., deputies located a wanted suspect driving in the area of Pats Ranch Road and Limonite Avenue. The vehicle fled from the deputies' view. Deputies again located the vehicle in the area of Limonite Avenue and Van Buren Boulevard and attempted to stop it. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued northbound on Van Buren Boulevard and through the city of Jurupa Valley onto the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cherry Avenue. With the assistance of the Riverside Sheriff's Aviation Unit, the pursuit continued eastbound on the 10 Freeway when the vehicle exited at Pepper Avenue and reentered the westbound 10 Freeway. During the pursuit, deputies received information that the driver was armed with a handgun. The pursuit continued onto the southbound 15 Freeway, where the vehicle exited at Limonite Avenue and fled eastbound. The vehicle ultimately stopped in the area of Bellegrave Avenue and Etiwanda Avenue. During contact with the suspect, the school in the area was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Deputies gave commands to the suspect to surrender, but he failed to comply and again fled from deputies. The Riverside Sheriff's K9 Unit attempted to use the grappler, but it was unsuccessful, and the vehicle collided with a wall near the 11000 block of Antigua Drive. Deputies are currently on the scene and, with the assistance of the Riverside Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team, are working to negotiate a peaceful surrender. This incident is active, and the investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

California

‘Grappler’ deployed in high-speed pursuit through Inland Empire that ends in crash, possible suicide

A suspect who crashed into a building during a chase through Jurupa Valley after a law enforcement attempt to ‘grapple’ him was declared dead Wednesday.

The suspect spun out of control and crashed into a wall in Jurupa Valley. Deputies then attempted to extract the suspect from the vehicle, including by breaking windows and tossing tear gas into the car.

During this standoff, CBS Los Angeles’ helicopter spotted a deputy just feet from the crashed car scrolling through what appeared to be a woman’s dating app profile. He seemingly swiped left multiple times to view other profiles.

The suspect ultimately died at the scene, likely from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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