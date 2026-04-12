Pre-dawn Rosemead street takeover ends with four hospitalized with gunshots

Four people suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday, April 12, 2026, during a street takeover in the city of Rosemead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

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Four people were struck by bullets early Sunday morning at a street takeover in the city of Rosemead, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

The sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to reports of a street takeover at the intersection of Del Mar and Garvey Avenues, in the northwestern edge of the city, at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday. The intersection, where vehicles were performing doughnuts and other stunts, is surrounded by eateries and small businesses.

A shooting occurred during the takeover, and four victims were struck by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s department. It’s unclear if the sheriff deputies were present during the exchange of gunfire.

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All four victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting and who was firing. The sheriff’s detectives are actively working on identifying those involved and determining the events that led up to the shooting.

In a post on X, mayoral candidate for the city of Los Angeles, Spencer Pratt, reposted a video of a street takeover in which a shooting occurred in the middle of a car full of passengers performing a doughnut.The vehicle was surrounded by a large crowd. Once shots are heard, the crowd quickly disperses or takes cover, according to the video.

It’s unclear whether the video Pratt reposted on his account was filmed in Rosemead, but he said in the post that takeovers happen in Los Angeles all the time.

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“When I’m mayor, every person in this video will be in an orange jump suit filling potholes, picking-up trash and polishing L.A. sidewalks until they’re clean enough for tax-paying Angelenos to eat off of them,” the post said.

The shooting marks the latest takeover within Los Angeles County that has ended in injury or property damage. In March, a series of takeovers occurred in downtown Los Angeles, Harbor Gateway and South Los Angeles areas. The first incident prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to focus its resources on deterring and responding to these events.

On March 10, Los Angeles’ mayor Karen Bass said LAPD would strategically deploy patrol cars, horse patrols, foot patrols and undercover units in downtown L.A. to respond to takeovers.

The announcement came after a takeover in downtown near Circa LA apartments, just 200 feet away from Crypto.com Arena, spilled into the apartment lobby and ended in an assault with a deadly weapon, battery and vandalism.

In a video that captured the incident, people were seen throwing punches and shoving a man in a suit who appeared to work at the complex. Another person wearing a black hoodie and a mask was recorded using a metal barricade to shatter the lobby’s glass windows while people outside screamed and filmed him. Others were captured ransacking furniture in the building.

Two weeks later, three takeovers occurred within 24 hours, one incident turned into a crowd of people blocking and getting on top of a Metro bus, preventing it from moving and trapping Metro maintenance workers who were inside at the time.

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Staff writer Clara Harter contributed to this report.