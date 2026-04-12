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Two pedestrians killed in alleged DUI crash in NoHo

A white tent behind a yellow police line.
Authorities erected a white tent at the site of where two pedestrians were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in North Hollywood on Sunday.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
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Two pedestrians were killed early Sunday morning by a driver allegedly traveling at unsafe speeds while under the influence of alcohol in North Hollywood, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Around 2:25 a.m. two people exited a car stopped along Colfax Avenue, north of Calvert Street, while three others remained inside. The suspect then struck the car and the two individuals who had just exited, before careening into a private driveway and hitting multiple vacant parked cars.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced one of the victims, a man in his 30s, dead at the scene. The second victim, a woman in her 50s, was transported to a local hospital and later died of her injuries.

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The suspect, identified as Pacoima resident Vidal Cruz Jr., was arrested and transported to the hospital. Cruz, who is in his early 30s, was later booked at Van Nuys Jail on two counts of murder, and his bail was set at $4 million.

The two victims were not immediately identified.

LAPD urged anyone with information about the collision to call its Valley Traffic Division at 1-877-527-3247.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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