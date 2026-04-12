Ka-ching! $2.24-million Powerball ticket sold at Calabasas gas station

Powerball tickets on display at a store. A $2.24-million Powerball ticket has been sold at a Calabasas gas station.

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As gas prices continue to cause consternation for many drivers, visiting the pump has padded the wallet of at least one person in Southern California.

A Powerball ticket worth more than $2.24 million was sold to someone at a Calabasas gas station, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Shell along Mulholland Highway near Freedom Drive.

What were the winning Powerball numbers?

The ticket matched all five numbers — 6, 47, 49, 53 and 60 — in Saturday night’s drawing, except the Powerball number of 6, according to Lottery officials. Matching five numbers without the Powerball number is enough to result in a seven-figure prize, with the exact payout dependent on ticket add-ons.

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Powerball tickets cost $2 to play, and drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lottery rules state that winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. And retailers that sell winning tickets typically receive a bonus from the lottery for their involvement in the sale.

With no ticket yet matching all six numbers, the Powerball jackpot will continue to grow until the next drawing — the estimated jackpot currently sits at $45 million.

