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Bacteria, chemicals and trash runoff could make SoCal beaches a hazard after rain, officials warn

Two people play in the sand near the Hermosa Beach Pier.
Ayumi Sawa buries her nephew Theodore Sawa-Frank, 10, in the sand near the Hermosa Beach Pier earlier this month.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow
  • The Los Angeles County Public Health Department is warning beachgoers to avoid all contact with the water.
  • The advisory is in place until 8 a.m. Tuesday and may be extended.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department is warning beachgoers to avoid all contact with the water due to the potential of bacteria from street runoff from recent rains.

The advisory is in place until 8 a.m. Tuesday and may be extended if it rains more, the health department said in a news release.

Such warnings are typical after rainfall, which can cause ocean and bay waters to become contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, trash, and other health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, the health department said. Those risks are especially acute for waters near storm drains, creeks and rivers, it said. People who enter the water in those areas could become sick.

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The warning was prompted by a storm system that brought scattered showers to the area Sunday into Monday. Dry and warm weather is expected to return after Monday.

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Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

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