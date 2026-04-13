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‘Where is your daughter?’ intruder shouts in viral Ring video of California home break-in

Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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A Ring camera video out of Northern California has gone viral after capturing the terrifying a moment a man violently forced his way into a family’s home where the mother and daughter were inside.

The footage, shared on social media, shows a man in a long trench coat kicking the front door of a home in Fairfield on April 7, punching the Ring camera, and demanding the homeowner open up. He repeatedly asked through the camera, “Where is your daughter?”

When he couldn’t kick his way through the front door, police say he gained entry through a sliding glass door.

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The Fairfield Police Department on Saturday identified the suspect as Jason Nichols, 30, and said he was arrested after the woman’s husband came home and confronted him.

Screenshot from a doorbell camera
Screenshot from a doorbell camera of the man accused of attempting to allegedly break into an occupied home in Fairfield on April 7.
(Fairfield Police Department)

“The homeowner’s husband, who was away at the time, observed the suspect through a home security camera and immediately returned to the residence,” Fairfield police officials wrote on Facebook. “As the suspect entered the home, the homeowner returned, armed himself with a shovel, and confronted Nichols. A physical altercation ensued, during which both the homeowner and Nichols sustained head injuries.”

Police did not say whether Nichols knew the girl living in the home.

Arriving officers found Nichols outside the home and arrested him without any additional incident, police say. After receiving medical care at a nearby hospital, he was processed into the Solano County Jail.

Nichols faces multiple felony charges including burglary, attempted forcible entry, and vandalism, according to jail records. Bail was set at $35,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

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“We are grateful that the family is safe and commend our officers for their swift response,” the department said.

On Monday, police announced Nichols faces an additional charge after a witness came forward to report a separate encounter involving their child on April 5, two days before the break-in.

While Nichols remained in custody for the break-in, he was booked on an additional count of annoying or molesting a child under 18, police said.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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