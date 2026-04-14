Authorities search for man caught on camera abandoning puppy in SoCal ‘coyote country’

A puppy was abandoned outside a Mission Viejo animal urgent care facility. Authorities are looking for the man who did it.

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Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a man captured on surveillance camera pushing a puppy through a fence and abandoning it in the middle of the night in an area known for coyotes.

Investigators with Mission Viejo Animal Services released a recording of the incident, which took place around 3:25 a.m. Friday. The man was driving a red, four-door sedan when he dropped off the small creature at the front entrance of an animal urgent care in Orange County.

“Surveillance footage shows the suspect exiting his vehicle and throwing the puppy through the closed shelter gate, leaving the animal alone and frightened in coyote country,” the city of Mission Viejo said in a statement Monday. “Staff described the situation as heartbreaking, noting the puppy appeared scared and disoriented but was fortunate to have found its way to safety.”

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Video from inside the animal urgent care shows the tiny puppy sitting outside the entrance and jumping up on the door before staff members spotted it at 4:11 a.m. The veterinary team brought the puppy inside, examined it and contacted Animal Services.

The puppy is currently receiving medical attention and support from Animal Services, but is doing well. The organization is now searching for the man who left the young dog and asking anyone with information to contact (949) 470-3045 or animalservices@cityofmissionviejo.org.

“This is a deeply troubling and unacceptable act,” Brynn Lavison, animal services director, said in a statement. “There are safe, humane, and legal options for individuals who are unable to care for an animal. Abandoning a defenseless puppy in this manner not only endangers the animal but is also a violation of the law.”

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Abandoning a pet is a misdemeanor in California typically punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to six months in county jail or both. In more serious cases where a pet is badly harmed or dies, prosecutors can pursue a felony animal cruelty charge.