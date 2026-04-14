Snowstorm extends ski season in California’s High Sierra

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A spring storm dropped up to 3.5 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada, prompting Mammoth Mountain to announce it would remain open until at least Memorial Day.

That came as welcome news weeks after record-warm March temperatures melted much of the snow in the Sierra, resulting in the second-smallest April 1 snowpack since 1950.

Still, that snowpack — which acts as the state’s largest reservoir, meting out water as it melts during warmer months — remains well below average, measuring at only 23% of normal as of Monday, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

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Mammoth Mountain, among the state’s most popular ski resorts, reported 20 inches of snow at its main lodge over the weekend into Monday. During especially snowy years, the resort has remained open as late as early August. Sixteen lifts were operating there Tuesday. A daily report warned that although the fresh powder looked inviting, hazards like rocks and bushes lurked beneath so skiers should ride with caution.

A cold front expected Wednesday and Thursday could bring a little more snow — a dusting of up to an inch in higher-elevation areas — said Tony Fuentes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno. But temperatures were expected to rebound by the weekend, “so I think some of the snow will peel off pretty quick,” he said.

The storm did little to help Southern California’s major ski resorts, which have all closed for the season.

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This year’s early snowmelt has concerned water managers in California and across the West as the region heads into its dry season. It’s also raised fears that parched landscapes could stoke wildfires.

Experts say the early melt shows the influence of climate change from the burning of fossil fuels.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power hydrographers reported snowpack in the Eastern Sierra to be 24% of normal. This year’s water supply forecast is still expected to meet “close to” 40% of the city’s annual demand, the agency said in a news release.

As of Thursday, 48.7% of California was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and an additional 7.59% of the state was experiencing moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.