Advertisement
California

Hiker survives rattlesnake bite on a Southern California trail

First responders transporting an injured hiker
First responders from the Montecito Fire Protection District transport an injured hiker from the Buena Vista Trail on Sunday.
(Montecito Fire Protection District )
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A rattlesnake has bitten another hiker in Southern California, sending them to the hospital after being carried off the trail by firefighters over the weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

On Sunday around 3:38 p.m., the Montecito Fire Protection District responded to the Buena Vista Trail to an injured hiker, according to an agency social media post. The female hiker was about three quarters of a mile up the trail when she was bitten on the ankle.

She didn’t have call service to call 911 but sent a text to someone she knew, who contacted emergency services, according to the post.

Advertisement

The hiker made her way down the trail and was told by dispatchers to blow her whistle so first responders could find her, the agency said.

Montecito firefighters and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue found the hiker and transported her to the trailhead, according to the post. She was then taken to a hospital.

The incident marks the second emergency on a Montecito hiking trail in recent weeks, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Last month, a Ventura County woman died from a rattlesnake bite on a Southern California hiking trail during an unusually active period of snake attacks and unseasonably warm weather.

Rattlesnakes, which are typically most active in spring and summer, appear to have been drawn out earlier than usual this year as the Southland experienced the hottest March on record.

Officials have recommended people stay vigilant and have an emergency plan in case of a snake bite, including knowing their location, trail names and GPS coordinates.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement