Corvette veers off L.A. County freeway, flies into Maserati dealership

An investigation is underway after a driver and passenger walked away after the Corvette they were traveling in flew off the 60 Freeway, flipped multiple times and crashed into a Maserati dealership in Los Angeles County early Wednesday morning.

A driver behind the wheel of a Corvette veered off the 60 Freeway on Wednesday morning and crashed into a car dealership in City of Industry and it was all caught on video.

Footage from the rear camera of a vehicle obtained by KTLA shows a speeding Corvette cutting between cars moving left toward the center lanes then suddenly swinging hard to the right, veering across multiple lanes of freeway traffic.

The vehicle continues off the freeway, where it hits a guardrail and launches into the air, the video showed.

Advertisement

It then rolled in the air several times before crashing into the side of a Maserati dealership.

The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. near the Gage Avenue exit, KTLA reported.

The driver and passenger weren’t seriously injured, the station reported.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.