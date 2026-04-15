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Corvette veers off L.A. County freeway, flies into Maserati dealership

Corvette crashes into a Maserati dealership in Los Angeles County early Wednesday morning.
An investigation is underway after a driver and passenger walked away after the Corvette they were traveling in flew off the 60 Freeway, flipped multiple times and crashed into a Maserati dealership in Los Angeles County early Wednesday morning.
(RMG News)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A driver behind the wheel of a Corvette veered off the 60 Freeway on Wednesday morning and crashed into a car dealership in City of Industry and it was all caught on video.

Footage from the rear camera of a vehicle obtained by KTLA shows a speeding Corvette cutting between cars moving left toward the center lanes then suddenly swinging hard to the right, veering across multiple lanes of freeway traffic.

The vehicle continues off the freeway, where it hits a guardrail and launches into the air, the video showed.

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It then rolled in the air several times before crashing into the side of a Maserati dealership.

The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. near the Gage Avenue exit, KTLA reported.

The driver and passenger weren’t seriously injured, the station reported.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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