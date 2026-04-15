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FBI searches Lancaster City Hall, homes of vice mayor and council member in corruption probe

Lancaster City Hall.
The exterior of Lancaster City Hall.
(Google Maps)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
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The homes of Lancaster’s vice mayor and a council member — along with two other locations, including City Hall and a home in Bel-Air — were served with FBI search warrants Wednesday morning.

The search at Lancaster City Hall began in the early morning. As of mid-morning, FBI agents were also at a home registered in past candidacy filings to Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and also the home of Councilmember Raj Malhi, according to law enforcement sources.

Those locations, along with a large property in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, were being searched, the FBI confirmed without identifying who was the target of activity at the locations. All four are tied to the same investigation.

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An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the nature of the search, citing sealed warrants.

Crist and Malhi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Law enforcement sources, not authorized to discuss the searches, told The Times they are part of a long-term federal public corruption probe. The details of the federal search warrants tied to the searches are sealed.

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Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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