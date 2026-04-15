FBI searches Lancaster City Hall, homes of vice mayor and council member in corruption probe

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The homes of Lancaster’s vice mayor and a council member — along with two other locations, including City Hall and a home in Bel-Air — were served with FBI search warrants Wednesday morning.

The search at Lancaster City Hall began in the early morning. As of mid-morning, FBI agents were also at a home registered in past candidacy filings to Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and also the home of Councilmember Raj Malhi, according to law enforcement sources.

Those locations, along with a large property in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, were being searched, the FBI confirmed without identifying who was the target of activity at the locations. All four are tied to the same investigation.

Advertisement

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the nature of the search, citing sealed warrants.

Crist and Malhi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Law enforcement sources, not authorized to discuss the searches, told The Times they are part of a long-term federal public corruption probe. The details of the federal search warrants tied to the searches are sealed.